Mountain newsRev. Jimmie Decker preached the morning message on contentment from Philippians 4:10-13 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Rebecca Decker, Tate Fletcher, Aiden and Amaris Talley, Shiloh Maxwell, Caleb Harvison, Bethany Brooks and Josh Barnes were in charge of the music.
Rev. Terry Kimbrow, President of Central Baptist College, presented a program on the college and preached a message on vision Sunday at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Cole Krisell, Jessica Farris, Caleb Harvison and Maverick Hendricks were in charge of the music. Maverick presented special music. Josh Barnes surrendered to the ministry following the morning service.
Amaris Talley, a member of the Greenbrier FFA and Thumper, was awarded Grand Champion and Class Winner Giant Chinchilla at the Faulkner County Fair last week.
Gale Garrison spent Tuesday with Joyce Nell Garrison in Conway.
Barbara Glover and Gale Garrison took a drive to Heber Springs on Wednesday. They ate at Subway, drove around and enjoyed the beautiful day. They dropped by and visited with Nona Glover.
Bill and JoAnn Townsend and Barbara Glover went to Leslie on Friday and had lunch at the Skylark Cafe.
Gale Garrison and Joyce Talley of Vilonia were Sunday lunch guests of Doug and Mandy Talley and family at Linder.
Ty Clary, who plays on the offensive line for the Arkansas Razorbacks, has a Greenbrier connection. He is the grandson of Elaine Branham Councille and great grandson of the late Rev. Craig Branham and Mrs. Grace Branham of Fayetteville. Elaine and her brother, Dewayne Branham, played basketball at Greenbrier. Bro. Branham was a former pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
By Gale Garrison
Guy newsGood morning everyone. Fall is here. Cool nights and early mornings are nice.
We have lots of prayers this week. Pray for the following: Richie Rimmer is in hospital and family is very worried about him; Bennie Mercer is in Conway Regional and his wife is in Baptist in Conway; and all those in our community and there are quite a few that have COVID.
Happy birthday to Bessie Bearden. Her sisters, Charlene Fortner and Dean Bryant, took her out for lunch on Monday to celebrate and have sister time too.
I am so blessed to announce that my beautiful, wonderful daughter, Sandy Dowdy had a birthday Sept. 23. She is 47 years old. They said she would never live this long. Thank you to the lord for looking over us and guiding me to be that special mom for my special daughter – it is well with my soul.
Happy birthday to Chris Boso Acre. Christy Lane and Tabitha Rowlett recently had birthdays. Kay Thorn had a drive-by birthday party.
Send me news and have a great week.
By Brenda Dowdy
Centerville newsOct. 10 will mark the resumption of singing at Centerville United Methodist Church. That celebration had been postponed because of the virus but it is again set for 1:30 p.m. on the second Sunday in October. Moreover, the Faulkner County Singing Club will resume its monthly meetings with this event. CUMC has a long history with gospel singing events and restarting them is a priority for a number of interested individuals. Join us on Oct. 10 and enjoy for an hour or so singing or listening to songs of praise and thanksgiving.
CUMC will hold the Oct. 17 service at Woolly Hollow State Park and will be followed by a potluck lunch. Rumor has it that a baptism will take place so grab you a chair and a jacket and bring your favorite dish. This proves to be one of my favorite times of the year and we missed it last year due to COVID.
November 7 will be a celebration as the congregation celebrates Ben McNew’s 90th birthday. Ben has been such a leader in our church and in the Centerville community. There are bound to be some stories told about Dr. McNew and a few of them will probably be true.
Dr. McNew has requested no gifts but said nothing about rules on what stories should be shared and which stories were to not be repeated so anything goes. Please come out and join us in celebrating such a staple to the community.
Keep the family of Sandy Bauder in your prayers and she went to join the Lord. Her service was held at McGintytown Assembly of God and it celebrated her life and her contributions to the church and McGintytown community. Prayers for Kenny and Jimmy and their family as they adjust with their mom in heaven.
By Jennifer Fulmer
