Guy news
Congratulations to Lisa Glover Bivens on her new position as head girl’s coach at Shiloh Christian School in the Springdale area.
Ashley Bivens girl’s basketball team beat Ashley Hutchcraft’s Conway basketball team by 1 point to proceed to the Hot Springs State Tournament. Both coaches graduated from Guy-Perkins High School.
Keep those prayers coming for David McPherson. He has walked a few steps and the hospital said it couldn’t help him any more. You go, David, and prove them wrong. We are still praying for you and wishing you better health. The Lord still has a plan for you.
Wishing Steve Rooney of Snowball a happy birthday from the Dowdy family.
Please keep Marilyn and Teddy Battle’s granddaughter Faith in your prayers. Jeff Hart did pork loin fundraiser for the family to help raise money for the family expense as she is in Colorado getting rehab from a car crash.
Families that have lost loved ones Linda Stevenson, Lois Jean Hartwick Breaux, Totsie Breaux still need our prayers to help the all with their grief.
I would like to thank Ricky Bearden, Carolyn Hays, Britten Hays, Hope Dealers, Cassie Coates, Landon Dowdy, Jerry Dowdy and Sue Clay for helping with clean up, repairing my mom’s house, loading, hauling all the nasty crap off, painting and more. I couldn’t have done it without your help.
Spring break is coming up. I hope everyone has a great spring break and a safe one. Please wear your mask to protect yourself and others. This epidemic is not over. We are just now seeing the numbers lowering. Please get your shot too. I got mine. Sandy got hers.
I am asking for prayers – I have a broken big toe and a bone underneath toe and lots of bruises all over. Plus maybe a slight concussion, it’s a long story, from a fall. Thank you in advance.
The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Arkansas Area 17 will be on April 3, 2021 at Woolly Hollow State Park. Registration will start at 11 a.m. Plunge around noon. We will social distance and wear masks. This will be the first event since last year’s plunge the Area has done. Hoping more events will be coming up soon.
We are not having a dessert auction this year. But those of you that did desserts would like to make a donation, we sure would appreciate it. After all, this is all about the athletes. Listen to Y107 the next two Fridays for Todd Garrett to tell you all about the Plunge. And I will talk on April 2 to invite everyone to come on the third.
You can reach me at 501-450-0395 for news or regarding the plunge. Have a great and safe week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.