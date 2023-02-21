Guy news
As I am writing this from home, it sure great that Sandy and I are home. She came home last Thursday. She will have nursing, OT, PT, speech. She does have a bed sore, which is a long story there but healing slowly. We would like to thank everyone for their prayers, texts, phone calls, Facebook. Our prayers were answered, and we are on our way to a success of getting stronger. Keep those prayers are coming.
Prayers for BF Glover, he is being transferred to St. Vincent Hospital at time of this writing.
Saturday was the Special Olympics Area 17 polar plunge at Woolly Hollow State Park, and was a great success. We raised close to $3,000 in the dessert auction. Thank you to Tom Harrington and Jeff Hart for making the dessert auction a success. I haven’t heard the final numbers for the polar plunge but it’s more than $12,000, so we’ve had a great, successful plunge. Thank you to everyone that came, and I appreciate everyone who brought desserts, who plunged, who donated, and all the schools that participated as well as all the law enforcement that participated and all the individuals that attended. Thank you. We will do it again – same time, same place next year.
Guy-Perkins senior high basketball team is playing in the regional tournament this week. They worked hard to get there. Please pray for superintendent Dr. Fisher’s son, who broke his leg or knee or something during the last ball game in the district tournament and had to have some surgeries. I’m hoping that he is going to be OK and the surgeries were a success. Pray for the senior boy’s basketball team. They are very close group of boys, and are definitely showing their love for their teammate.
Definitely need to make a shout out to Woolly Hollow State Park superintendents and rangers for letting us come to the park and have the polar plunge – the greatest ever. They have bathrooms, showers and dressing rooms to accommodate the plungers so that they can get dress and warm up. We definitely could not do this without your help. Thank you again, and will see you next year.
Happy birthday to Sharon, Gail Rimmer, Cash Watkins, grandson of Doris Watkins, Dean Bryant.
Have a great week and send me news. Be safe and remember to drive safely. It’s suppose to freeze tonight, so take precautions and be safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.