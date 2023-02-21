Guy news

As I am writing this from home, it sure great that Sandy and I are home. She came home last Thursday. She will have nursing, OT, PT, speech. She does have a bed sore, which is a long story there but healing slowly. We would like to thank everyone for their prayers, texts, phone calls, Facebook. Our prayers were answered, and we are on our way to a success of getting stronger. Keep those prayers are coming.

