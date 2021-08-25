Horseshoe
Mountain newsMartin Jameson preached the morning message titled “What Is Truth” from I Timothy 1:12-17 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Cole Krisell, Josh Barnes and Amanda Hall were in charge of the music. Creative access missionary, J. W. spoke during the Sunday School hour and briefly during the worship service.
Dana Davin-Ward, Harbor Home executive director, was the speaker for the WMA meeting Sunday night. Two of the ladies from Harbor Home gave testimonies, and the ladies sang several songs.
Kyle Sharp, a graduate of Renewal Ranch, was the speaker for the Men’s Ministry Sunday night.
Bethlehem Baptist Church will host the Greenbrier Panther High School football team for a meal in the Family Life Center on Friday.
Danny and Linda Roberts, George and Kristy Roberts flew to Utah recently to visit Chase and Gavin Roberts’ families and attend Morgan Baptist Church. Chase and Gavin are planting a church in that area.
Jo Hankins Hall of Waverly, Tennessee, has been in touch with her family here after the devastating flood in the area where she lives. She is safe. She has been helping out at her church sorting donations that are coming in for flood victims.
We extend sympathy to the family of Laraine Stevenson, who passed away Aug. 17. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and worked in the nursery. Her funeral was Saturday at the church with burial at Old Liberty Cemetery.
We extend sympathy to the family of Margaret Pearson, who passed away Aug. 20.
– Gale Garrison
