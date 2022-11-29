Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “What to Do When You’re in Trouble” at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Audrey Farris, Jimmie, Rebecca and Gabe Decker and Caleb Harvison were in charge of the music. Audrey Farris sang “The Blood Covered It All” as special music.
Brandi Glover hosted Thanksgiving Dinner for the Glover family at her home in Conway. Those attending were Barbara Glover, Laura Burris, Leonard, Michelle, Isabella and Owen Glover, Preston, Tammy, Amber and Evie Glover.
Kelly and Nona Glover spent Thanksgiving with Micah, Rachel, Roman and Kai Powell in Kansas City, Missouri.
Barbara Glover and Laura Burris attended the funeral of Dori Lybarger at Greenbrier Church of the Nazarene Friday.
Gale and Carl Garrison were Thanksgiving visitors of Todd and Whitney Eason of Conway. Others present were Ron and Carol Eason of Batesville, Juanita Mayhugh and Terry Chudy of North Little Rock, Scott Eason and Stephanie Primm of Little Rock.
Don and Robin Clark hosted Thanksgiving Dinner Thursday. Those attending were Matt, Danielle, Maddox and Avery Higgins of Pleasant Valley, Randy, Verna and Mitchell Higgins of Greenbrier, Ross and Loretta Higgins of Conway, Don and Jackie Clark of Spring Hill, and Danny and Linda Roberts.
George and Kristy Roberts spent Thanksgiving with their children, Chase and Gavin Roberts and families in Utah.
Guy news
I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving with family. Family is what it is all about. I can remember when I had several places to be; it was hard to make it work but I did it. We had a great time making memories.
Please keep the following in prayer: Aimee Glover, Phoenix Bearden, Jimmy and Merle Thomas, everyone that has the flu and COVID and those that have lost loved ones.
It’s not that hard – if you have a cold, flu or symptoms of COVID to stay home, don’t go out. You expose all of us when you don’t take it seriously.
Happy birthday to Doris Watkins, my sister. Her birthday is Wednesday. If you see her out, give her a shout.
My birthday was on Thanksgiving day. I would like to thank everyone that text me on my phone Facebook and calls. I celebrated with Jerry, Dana and children. On the Nov. 23, they took me out to eat at Texas Road House for supper and Sandy was there too.
Happy birthday, Donna Duncan.
Sandy was home all week and we had a great time. She got her shopping for Christmas all done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.