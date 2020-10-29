Guy news
It’s a dreary week so far. I much prefer warmer weather.
I don’t have much news this week.
Happy birthday to Sandra Thorn. Hope you had a great birthday.
David McPherson is still needing prayers. He has been through so much. People this COVID is real. Don’t take it for granted.
Jeanie Glover is in rehab in Conway. Prayers are sure appreciated. This whole family needs our prayers and appreciates them too.
Please be careful out there if you go trick or treating. Be safe about your surroundings and being in crowds.
I took a drive before this rain and saw the pretty trees which was absolutely beautiful.
Please send news. Hope Dealers will have candy and things to do on Saturday night for Halloween. Be safe.
