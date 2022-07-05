Guys news
I hope everyone has been staying in the cool and drinking lots of water so that you didn’t get dehydrated.
Happy birthday to William Smith of Gravesville who celebrated his birthday at the home of Johnny and Pam Clay, who is his daughter, Sunday afternoon. They cooked fish and had all the trimmings. It was delicious. We wish you many more birthdays to come.
Others having birthdays this past week are Damon Poole and Patricia Hartwick. Wishing them many more birthdays.
The Guy-Perkins PTO is having a yard sale this coming weekend at the Guy School in the cafeteria. All proceeds will go toward buying school and teacher supplies for pre-K thru 12th grade. Please come out and support them. Times are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
I love my grandkids. They grow up so fast. Where does the time go? I had a great time this past week with my special granddaughter. She came to stay a few days, and she had fun playing with Phoenix Bearden. We also went to Woolly Hollow State Park. Friday we met Dana Dowdy at Greenbrier and had a girls’s evening out. We went for a pedicure and got our nails done. It was great spending time with them. It was priceless to watch Madison’s face as they were doing Dana’s feet. Which she basically got her toes scrubbed and painted sparkle gold toes, and picked out different colors for her nails. Times like these are precious and I enjoyed every minute with my granddaughter and my great daughter-in-law.
The Mt. Olive Church last Sunday afternoon had a dry-by ice cream social under the awning at the church for homemade ice cream with several different flavors to choose from. The ice cream was delicious. Thank for doing this for our community.
Have a great week and a safe one. Send me news of your adventures.
– Brenda Dowdy
Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “God is Gracious” from Psalm 145:14-21 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday morning. Bro. Danny Fagala, Brian Harvison, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Seth McGee, Josh Barnes and Cole Krisell were in charge of the music which included the National Anthem. Robin Clark and Sara Havens also played the “Battle Hymn of the Republic” as a duet. Danny and Robin Fagala sang “No Other Word for Grace but Amazing” as special music.
A large crowd attended and enjoyed the Bible School Closing Program, the fellowship in the Bethlehem FLC, and the fireworks which took place at dark.
The Greenbrier District GMA Meeting will be held Sunday, July 17, at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Lunch will be served for the girls and ladies.
Missionary Brian Risner will speak about the Romanian work in the Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday morning service, July 17.
Mike and Audrey Farmer of Little River, Kansas, visited Ted and Marilyn Battles and Lena Martin last week.
Robbie, Gail, Olivia and Audrey Farris spent Tuesday through Friday in Branson, Missouri.
We extend sympathy to the family of Helen Lowry Davis of Clinton who passed away Monday. She is the mother of Nona Glover.
– Gale Garrison
