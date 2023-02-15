Guy news
Happy Valentine’s Day to each person out there. This is not just a day for couples, it is also a day for loving your friends.
James McCollum and Sandy Dowdy met on Feb. 13 to exchange gifts for the Best Valentine’s Day ever. They had their own table in the cafeteria decorated just for them at the Rehab in Clinton.
I tell you, they were so cute. He brought her a huge Cupid, Valentine’s balloon, a box of candy, a small stuffed monkey, a dozen red roses with vase and the sweetest card. Sandy got him a big cup for soup, coffee or hot chocolate that read “I only want five more minutes with you.” How romantic is that? If you follow me on Facebook, there are pictures. Sandy has improved so much in her therapy. I am amazed at her progress. Keep those prayers coming so we can continue on and be home soon.
Please keep the following in prayers: Bessie Bearden, Sandy Dowdy, Dean Bryant, Dewayne Dowdy, Mac Kennedy, Stanley Joyner, Sherry Mcpherson and anyone else who is sick or in the hospital. Prayers do work.
Congratulations to all the Guy-Perkins students who made the honor roll list.
PTO for Guy-Perkins school is collecting items again for their summer sale to raise money to furnish school supplies for all students. Hats off to the best PTO ever.
The plunge is this Saturday for Special Olympics at Woolly Hollow. Don’t forget that desserts are needed for the auction, too. Call if you have any questions 501-450-0395.
Brenda Dowdy
Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “The Cure for Vengeance” from I Samuel 24 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Jimmie Decker, Cole Krisell, Caleb Harvison, Mitch Reynolds, Sara and Ryne Havens were in charge of the music. Robin Clark and Sara Havens presented special music titled “I Will Glory in the Cross” on the piano and keyboard.
Bobby and Claudia Reynolds hosted a party Friday night for family and friends of Lauren Dayer, who will attend pharmacy school at UAMS in August.
Kaylen Fagala and Shane Anway were honored with a miscellaneous bridal shower Sunday at the Bethlehem Baptist Church FLC.
Jessica and Austin Farris will be honored with a baby shower Sunday, Feb. 26, in the Bethlehem FLC at 3 p.m.
Boyd Jack Ballew, Jr. was buried in Bethlehem Cemetery on Saturday. Due to the cold weather the funeral was held in the Bethlehem Family Life Center officiated by Bro. Freddie Mark Wilcox. A large crowd attended. We extend sympathy to the family.
We extend sympathy to the family of Geneva Johnson of Quitman and Anna Allison in the loss of her brother, Robert Welcher of Mooresville, North Carolina.
Gale Garrison
