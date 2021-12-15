Guy news
Community corner only ran online last week due to limited space in the print edition. I have no control of this and I apologize to anyone who was inconvenienced. Please be patient when things like this happen.
Homecoming was canceled last week and postponed at Guy-Perkins basketball games until sometime in February due to COVID. I am glad the school takes these precautions of safety for all students, faculty and community that is involved.
Please pray for Aimee Glover as she has been in the hospital with another UTI. The last report I had, she was better Sunday night.
Happy birthday to Madison Dowdy who turned 6 on Dec. 9, and Landon Dowdy, who turned 14 on Dec. 13. It won’t be long and my grandbabies will be grown. No matter what, they will always be my grandbabies – love you both to the moon and back.
Prayers for the family of Bobby Jones, who passed away last week.
Lots going on at schools preparing for Christmas concerts, parties and Christmas break. Let’s remember the real reason for the season – Jesus was born.
If you haven’t visited Glistening in Matthew Park, you’re missing out on beauty and fun. Thank you to Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce for supporting their community and sharing with other communities too. A special thank you to Mr. Matthews, who left the land to the city and who the park is named after. He was a great man, and I truly enjoyed having him as a teacher at Guy-Perkins High School.
Have a great week. Send me positive news and events so I can share with others.
I hear my Olive Senior Saints had a great Christmas Party.
By Brenda Dowdy
