Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “God is Glorious” from Psalm 145:10-13 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday morning. Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Cole Krisell, Jimmie Decker and Josh Barnes were in charge of the music. Josh Barnes presented special music titled “Glorious.”
Bethlehem’s Bible School titled “Monumental” started Sunday night with 100 in attendance (61 helpers and 39 kids), We had 109 Monday night with 61 helpers and 48 kids.
Katlyn Berry and daughter Chari of Dallas, Texas, and Nancy Davis of Tulsa, Oklahoma, were weekend guests of Leonard, Michelle, Isabella and Owen Glover. Katlyn, Nancy and Michelle attended PT School together.
Jim and Julie Martin, Carl Garrison and Whitney Eason of Conway were in Lampe, Missouri, on Friday to attend the wedding of Jim Martin and Candace Meeks at Wilderness Chapel in Dogwood Canyon.
Derb and Hope Stone and Gale Garrison attended the funeral of Bernice Stone at Enola Church of Christ on Tuesday. We extend sympathy to the family.
We extend sympathy to the family of Jewel Wilcox Loveless of Conway. She was an aunt of Bro. Freddie Mark Wilcox.
By GALE GARRISON
