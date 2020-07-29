Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning messages titled “Creative Problem Solving” from Acts 6:1-7 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on July 19. Bro. Danny Fagala, Michael Williams, Cole Krissel, Seth McGee, Josh Barnes, Robin Clark and Rebecca Decker were in charge of the music.
We observed Graduate Recognition Sunday, July 19 at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Evan Webb and Audrey Farris from Greenbrier High School, Coby Harvison from Central Baptist College and Austin Farris from UA-Pulaski Technical College.
Bethlehem Baptist Food Pantry distributed 76 boxes of food July 20.
Congratulations to all the 2020 Greenbrier High School Graduates. Peyton Long, son of Greg and Tammy Long, and a resident of this community is one of the graduates not previously recognized.
Jerry and Becky Atkinson spent the weekend in Magnolia visiting Drew, Amber and Ava Kate Russell.
Rebecca Decker’s grandmother, Marjorie Brumlow of the Dallas, Texas, area passed away recently. We extend sympathy to the family.
Guy news
Good morning everyone. I hope you have had an enjoyable week.
My weekend was spent with family at Lake Ouachita celebrating the graduations of my niece Brianna Hays and my nephew Tristan Hays. They are the children of Mark and Carolyn Hays from Bryant. Tristan Hays was a senior graduating from Bryant High School. He is planning to go to welding school. Brianna Hays lives in Knoxville, Tennessee. She graduated from the University of Tennessee as a Special Ed Teacher with her masters and is only a couple hours away from her doctorate. Congratulations to both of you and you will succeed in what ever you choose to do and be the best ever. Also congratulations to Aieden Thompson on his graduation too. Landon and Madison Dowdy enjoyed riding the party barge and jet ski. Landon actually got to drive it with his dad. It was a great and relaxing time.
Thank you, Kandis Lawerence, the Graduation cookies were great. Everyone loved the cookies.
This was a weekend of celebrations for sure. My sister Carolyn Hays retired from teaching 34 years in Special Education too. She taught some in NLRSD and Bryant School District. Congratulations, Sis. You are a great teacher and you made a difference in so many children and they all love their Mrs. Hays.
Guy Perkins seniors graduated last Friday night at the city park and it was beautiful. They said the fireworks were beautiful. Each of you have made history with this pandemic. You will be great in whatever you choose to do in life. Congratulations to each of you.
Congratulations to all Quitman bulldogs that graduated too.
Bessie Bearden had a visitor on Friday afternoon. She was so glad to see and talk to Martha Heffington. Come back again. She also had a visitor Donita Hartwick and Dean on Saturday.
Keep praying for David Stevenson, Clark Stevenson Faye Hooten And Bessie Bearden.
Send me news. Have a great and blessed week.
