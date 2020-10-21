Guy news
By Brenda Dowdy
As I write this column, my heart is broken. We got news that my mother’s first born brother, Carnzzle Lane, passed away. There were seven of them, five sisters and two brothers. Mom was the first one to leave us, then her older sister Oma, and now Carnzzle. I know he was greeted at the Gates of Heaven by Mom and Oma and their mommy. I know it was a glorious reunion. Please keep the family in prayers.
This Friday night is Guy Perkins first basketball game and is homecoming. Due to Covid, you have to order your ticket through the school. Good luck to the T Birds.
Jeanie Glover is at Conway Rehab after her stay at UAMS. Please keep her in your prayers as she gets her strength back.
Congratulations to Sarah Childress, who was the first woman to graduate from Phase I at Hope Dealers in Guy. Sarah is ready for Phase II. Sarah has come a long way to make a better life for herself and her children. I am very proud of her. Hope Dealers is a nonprofit ministry for women who are broken, struggling with addiction of drugs or alcohol that is based on finding themselves through dedication to the lord and making a better life for themselves. I know there are a lot of people that have frowned on this ministry. But have you ever stopped by to see what they are doing to change lives? Everyone needs a chance to change their lives. I have seen the progress of this ministry at Hope Dealers along with others such as The Other Side for men. They are successful. If you want to support a good cause, Hope Dealers is one of the ones I support. I like to see results and I have. Sarah you will always be in my prayers along with Hope Dealers and all the ladies there. Dusty and Tonya Burt are doing a great job, and everyone that helps out and on staff.
The Guy Perkins Athletics Club have items to sell at the ball game and are taking orders for fried turkeys – place yours with them. They are yummy.
Candy gram orders are being taken at school now too.
David McPherson is slowly improving. Keep those prayers coming. Also keep Clark Stevenson, Jim Linn, Sandy Dowdy, Dean Bryant and anyone else that is needing your prayers. Glenna Burroughs McGinty family needs prayer. It’s hard to lose your mom, sister and grandma.
Please send news to me at 501-450-0395 or message me on Facebook. Hug your family every time you see them; remember we are not promised a tomorrow. Be safe and have a great week.
Horseshoe Mountain news
By Gale Garrison
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “The Work of the Holy Spirit” from Acts 13:1-12 at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Bro. Brian Harvison, Natalie Havens, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Jimmie Decker, Seth McGee, and Josh Barnes were in charge of the beautiful music. Brian Harvison, accompanied by Danny Fagala and Natalie Havens sang “Holy Ground” as special music.
Treslyn Fletcher, a third-year student in the UCA Physical Therapy Department was named a recipient of the Madeline Ann Grubbs Memorial Scholarship. Treslyn was also named a recipient of the Joe C. Finnell Physical Therapy Scholarship at UCA. Congratulation to Treslyn.
Congratulations to Beth Millsaps being named a runner-up for the best car salesperson and Freddie Mark Wilcox as a runner-up in the person of the year for Greenbrier in the 2020 Log Cabin Democrat Best of Faulkner County.
Aaron Martin and Brooke Ferguson were married Saturday night at his grandparents, Lena and the late Frank Martin’s farm. The farm has been owned by several generations of his family.
Leister and Nancy Bowling of Longmont, Colordo, visited Ted and Marilyn Battles Sunday afternoon. The Bowlings were on their way home from a trip to Nashville and Memphis. The Bowlings have friends that have sustained losses from fires northwest of the Longmont/Boulder area.
Mitch and Ryder Reynolds raced at River Ridge Motocross outside Calico Rock on Saturday. They won both their classes. This was the first race that newborn cousins Remy Grace Reynolds and Blair Avery Kunkel had attended.
We extend sympathy to the family of Beuna Patterson Martin of Conway who passed away Oct. 15. Her funeral was held Monday at Antioch Baptist Church in Conway and burial was at Bethlehem Cemetery. She was the mother of Dr. David Martin and Jim Martin of Shady Grove.
We extend sympathy to the family of Dr. Bill Bounds, Jr. of Conway who passed away Oct. 15. Dr. Bounds, Johnnie Bounds, and his sister-in-law, Laura Kimbrough, have been friends of mine for many years.
