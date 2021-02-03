Guy news
Wishing my brother, Gary Griffith a happy 65th birthday and a happy retirement too. We love you and wish you many more.
Lots of birthdays this past month: Randy Thorn, Starr Lane, Ricky Bearden, Holly Godwin, Danny Thorn and Pamela Lane.
Prayers for Clark and Linda Stevenson at this time. Clark is in rehab and Linda is not feeling good. David McPherson is in rehab. Sandy Dowdy has finished her round of antibiotics and goes back to the doctor on Feb. 4. Lots of people have COVID-19. Please pray for all that have it.
Hope Dealers was live on Facebook last Saturday with lots of testimonials and speakers for a fundraiser for its facility, which houses 10 women who are recovering from addiction. This is a nonprofit organization that strictly operates on donations. Due to this epidemic, they have not been able to get out and raise funds. If you would like to support this organization, you can go to their Facebook page or donate supplies. They are always in need of paper products, food, feminine products, cleaning supplies, etc. There is a table outside the door to put donations on.
This past month was school board members recognition month. All school board members were recognized by the school. We have a great school board for our school. Thank you to each member for doing a good job.
Prayers for my sister Carolyn Hays; she had a complete knee replacement last year.
Thank you for all the prayers for Sandy this past month. She is feeling better, hopefully on the way to recovery soon.
The Polar Plunge is Feb. 20 at Woolly Hollow State Park. You can reach me at 501-450-0395. It will be different, but it will be fun. You can do virtual or show up that day. You can challenge your administrators, your bosses, your clubs to raise money and then you can squirt your administration, bosses and coworkers with water hoses – just video it and send your money in. Be creative. Costume contest too.
Have a great week.
Horseshoe
Mountain newsJan. 31 was youth Sunday at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Bro. Jimmie Decker preached the message titled “What is the Greatest Threat We Face Today” from Hebrews 2:14-18, at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services. Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Caleb Harvison, Josh Barnes, Bethany Brooks, Tate Fletcher, Shiloh Maxwell, Aiden and Amaris Talley were in charge of the music.
Mike Daniels, a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, was honored recently as Arkansas Soil and Water Conservationist of the Year at their Education Conference. Daniels is co-director of Arkansas Discovery Farms.
Madelyn Jameson, daughter of Martin and Jennifer Jameson, was named 2021 Homecoming Queen at Central Baptist College Friday.
Rev. Micah Powell, husband of Rachel Glover Powell, was featured in an article in the Jan. 27, 2021, Baptist Trumpet. Micah is a student at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Missouri.
We extend sympathy to the families of Mary Lois Herring Clark and Cedric (Junior) Tapley who passed away last week.
Saturday visitors of Jerry and Carolyn Terry were Lisa Wyles of Bryant and Dennis and Nancy Terry of Scranton.
Those celebrating birthdays on Feb. 1 are Danny Fagala, Bethany Neal, Whitney Garrison Eason, Danielle Millsaps, Aiden and Amaris Talley.
Centerville news
Many in the Centerville community know that Larry Halsey has not been well for a few months. He was going back and forth to the hospital with intense pain and had a couple of surgeries.
There were times where his pain seemed to be under control and times when he felt he might be improving, which allowed him to attend the wedding of his grandson, Jacob Hines, to Molly.
The relief was temporary and the final diagnosis for Larry was pancreatic cancer and he knew his time was limited. Larry used that time to get as much family time as he could and to get baptized as he helped plan his own funeral. Larry’s funeral was just what he asked for and I enjoyed the celebration of his life before a final goodbye.
Larry Halsey was a mess and will be greatly missed. His sister said she had spent most of her life with Larry telling stories and her listening as he talked so this was a change that she got to do the talking and him just listen.
Larry was artistic and mechanically inclined, as well as funny and smart.
Larry was friendly and outgoing in most situations and loved his family and friends dearly. Larry could also be a little opinionated and difficult at times but I didn’t get the “pleasure” of seeing that side of him. He was kind to me and made me feel that he enjoyed my company and was the source of support for me when I needed it. I am going to miss seeing him at church and will miss hearing him share his stories and one liners. Rest in peace, Larry Blythe Halsey.
So many things have changed in the past year and it is hard for me to even write items for the Centerville community until our normal is back.
I guess I am a bit resistant to change even though it is inevitable and Lord knows that I have gone through many changes in my 49 years.
Some of those changes have even worked out to be blessings. However, I just have not been able to focus on the Centerville items because I don’t really know what is going on. We have had members of our community who are sick and some who have passed, as well as many who are staying in and we don’t really know how they are faring in this mess.
Church is so different from what it was a year ago. Centerville United Methodist Church had an inside service for the first time since last March and we had seventeen in the sanctuary.
We also had numerous cars outside the church who opted to hear the service in the safety of their vehicle thanks to our FM transmitter. This is a blessing to be able to offer a service both in the church and in vehicles in our current COVID world.
I would like to invite you to join us on Sundays at 9 a.m. and would also like to tell you to email me at jenniferfulmer20@gmail.com if you have items you would like to share with our community.
