Good morning. As I’m writing this, the weather is a little cooler and I’m feeling better.
I had a great Alaskan cruise recently. My roommate was Joyce Talley. We travel well together. Unfortunately, she got COVID during our trip and on the last days of our trip I got sick too. All in all, we are both better. Alaska is a beautiful place and I enjoyed our visit. Last Monday was my first day to get out. I enjoyed spending time with my brother-in-law, Mark Hays, and sister, Carolyn, and their friends, Dennis and Linda.
Please keep in prayer for the following: young man from Conway who played football who was involved in a boat accident that damaged his foot and is in ACH, Sandy Dowdy, Dean Bryant, Sue Clay, Becky Gray and anyone else that has been sick in hospital or just needs prayers.
Guy-Perkins School has made history with having their first football team ever. Go T-birds. Their junior team boys have made history. I’m so proud of them and their coaches for making it happen. I’m a proud T-Bird alumni.
Wishing the following happy birthday: Brandon Dowdy, Savanah Ferrell, Sherry Mcpherson, Diane Remus on the 12th and Sandy Dowdy on the 23rd, who will be 49 years old.
Send news to me. Have a great week. Be safe don’t drink, don’t do drugs while driving.
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “God is Gracious” from 2 Samuel 12;15-31 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday. Sunday was CBC Day. Tonna McGee spoke on her experiences attending Central Baptist College. Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Cole Krisell, Shiloh Maxwell, Andrew Davis, Jesse and Kylie McGarrah were in charge of the music.
Bryson Jones, Andrew Davis, and Kylie McGarrah with Jesse McGarrah on piano presented Victory in Jesus as special music.
Andrew Davis of Mena who attends CBC joined Bethlehem Baptist Church by letter last Sunday. Aiden Talley surrendered to the ministry Sunday. He will be licensed to preach and preach his first sermon in the future.
Wednesday Nite Bites at BBC serves food to an average of 20 kids, from 3 to 11 years old. After the food is served, the children are separated by ages for Bible Study. The classes are led by Mitch, Haley and Lori Reynolds. and Sara Havens. Food prep is done by Danny and Linda Roberts and Claudia Reynolds.
Hayley Maxwell of Fayetteville, formerly of this area, attended the Sing Conference in Nashville, TN last week with Calvary Baptist Church of Fayetteville. Hayley is a science teacher in the Bentonville School District.
Saturday, family and friends gathered at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Pavilion for an outdoor party to celebrate Remy Grace Reynolds’ third birthday. The children enjoyed an outdoor slip and slide.
We extend sympathy to the family of Jo Ellen Ford, wife of Joe Ford. Joe has a lot of family living in this area. Several attended Jo Ellen’s funeral.
We extend sympathy to the family of Richard Strandlund of Conway who passed away last week.
