Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “How God Fulfills His Purpose” from 2 Samuel 5:1-5 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday.
Bro. Danny Fagala, Bro. Brian Harvison, Freeman Collier, Robin Clark, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Shiloh Maxwell and Cole Krisell were in charge of the music. Rebecca Decker presented special music titled “Thy Will Be Done.”
Danny and Linda Roberts and Lori Reynolds spent two days last week with Peggy Moss in Bedford, TX. Thursday, they headed to Anna, Texas, for a bridal luncheon for Ansley Neville, fiance of Reese Hammontree. Thursday evening, Shawn and Tonya Hammontree hosted the rehearsal dinner at the Neville Ranch. Friday, they attended the beautiful wedding for Ansley Neville and Reese Hammontree at Bella Wood at Midlothian, Texas. The couple left Saturday for a honeymoon in Bangkok, Thailand.
Barbara Glover visited Carter, Amanda, and Lida Bell Mayo at Center Ridge on Sunday afternoon.
Kelly Glover spent three days last week fishing with a friend in South Carolina.
Nona Glover spent last week with Carter, Amanda, and Lida Bell Mayo at Center Ridge.
Lynn Hill’s funeral was attended by a large crowd on Wednesday. He was buried in Bethlehem Cemetery with masonic honors. A meal was served for family and friends in the Bethlehem Family Life Center following the service.
Our community is saddened in the loss of Georgeanna Barnett on Friday morning. Georgeanna’s funeral was Tuesday at Roller Funeral Home with burial at Heffington Cemetery. We extend sympathy to the family.
– Gale Garrison
