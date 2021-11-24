Guy news
Last Saturday, Special Olympics met at UCA for Unified Sports. It was a fun day to be together again. Thank you for all – volunteers, athletes, partners, Conway PD and many more – for coming out to support this great program.
Come to the Guy-Perkins ball games Nov. 24 to support them and be sure to stop and get kettle corn from Pops Market, all proceeds goes to the Athletic Booster Club.
Please keep the family of Robbie Ward in your prayers. She passed away last Monday and funeral was last Thursday. It’s hard to lose a loved one.
Please pray for all those that have COVID. Our numbers are rising again. Schools are not requiring masks. Two elementary schools in Conway closed down with students and staff having COVID.
Happy birthday to Donna Sue Burrows, Donna Jo Duncan, Ramona Zimmerman, JE Duncan, Pam Clay, Kelsey Clay Burns and Joyce Tally. I hope each of you had a great birthday and many more. I plan to spend my birthday doing nothing.
Happy birthday to Doris Watkins, my sister, who will celebrate a birthday on Nov. 30. I hope you have the best day ever.
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. I hope you spend time with your families and give thanks to the life you have been given. Enjoy your day and don’t eat too much.
Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Resolving Disagreements” from Proverbs 18:19 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Treslyn Fletcher, Robin Clark, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Josh Barnes and Amanda Hall were in charge of the music. Robin Clark presented “Give Thanks with a Grateful Heart” as a piano solo.
Bethlehem Baptist Church enjoyed its annual Thanksgiving meal Sunday night. Three church members, Tonna McGee, Jessica Farris and Cobi Harvison, shared their testimonies and their thanks in this season.
Tuesday, Danny and Linda Roberts traveled with First Service Bank to North Little Rock to tour the Edgemont House. The home belongs to Chris Olsen. Chris had decorated for Christmas and it was amazing. The home serves as a wedding venue, and frequent tours. It is a must see.
Sunday afternoon, the Otis Roberts family met at the home of John and Ashley Bradberry Lawrence for a Thanksgiving meal. There are six brothers and sisters and with all of the grandchildren and great grandchildren there was a crowd, but it was a great meal and wonderful fellowship.
Gale Garrison, Jimmie Merritt, Joyce Nell Garrison of Conway, and Jeannie Price of Morrilton visited Celia Lou Sowell and Betty Sue Hale at Garner Thursday. They had lunch at El Ranchero Loco at McRae. Larry and Betty Garrison of Garner joined them for lunch.
We extend sympathy to the family of Joe Rowlett who passed away Nov. 19. His visitation will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m. at Roller-McNutt Greenbrier. Joe was a resident of this area for many years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.