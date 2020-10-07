Guy news
Hope everyone has a great weekend.
Jeanie Glover is still in need of our prayers. At the time of this writing she is still at UAMS Hospital waiting for results of biopsy.
Simile Glover is home. Doing some better after her stints in kidney. This whole family needs our prayers.
Our deepest symphony to Donnell Mode of Conway in the loss of his wife Sherry. He is the son of Leslie and Gazelle Mode. Sherry had a memorial service last Saturday. I was out of town and didn’t get to go, which I didn’t know about it until Friday night.
Sympathy to the family of Ricky Crosno, who passed away this past week after injuries from a car wreck. He lived in Greenbrier with his wife and family, but he was another good T/Bird.
Robbie Mode Ward is the proud Memaw of her first great granddaughter, Talin Faye Patton, 21.5 inches long and 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Proud parents are Colton and Malee Todd and Tammy are the grandparents. Congratulations to all, and from the pictures I saw on Facebook, she is a beautiful baby.
Gary Griffith and I visited with Sandy Dowdy last Thursday and took her a gluten-free pizza.
Of course we were social distancing. No hugs or kisses. She couldn’t hardly wait to get to eat her pizza. We had a good visit.
Lots of yard sales going on this weekend. A big one at the pavilion at Sands Springs Church on Highway 124 Thursday, Friday and Saturday – rain or shine. Last Friday I just drove up and down Highway 65. There were lots of bargains, so that’s an idea to spend some time together with family a perfect outing.
Horseshoe
Mountain newsRev. Gavin Roberts preached the morning message titled “If the Lord is God Follow Him” from I Kings 18 at Bethlehem Baptist Church’s 9:30 and 11 a.m. services.
Gavin shared about a missions endeavor the Lord has given him and his brother, Chase Roberts in Utah. Chase is already living in Utah with his family and is part of the Wasatch County Football Program and school. Gavin and family will join him next year.
Bro. Danny Fagala, Bro. Brian Harvison, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Jimmie Decker, Seth McGee and Josh Barnes were in charge of the beautiful music.
Ron White retired from Kimberly Clark on Wednesday, Sept. 30. We wish him a happy retirement.
Mitch and Bridget Lewis of Timbo and Courtney Lewis of Edmond, Oklahoma, were weekend visitors of Ron and Nancy White,
Barbara Glover, Hattie Lee Hankins and Gale Garrison went to Clinton Monday afternoon. They picked up lunch and had a roadside picnic. Barbara drove Highway 16 to Alread, then to Scotland, Center Ridge, Springfield and then home. The countryside is beautiful but the trees are not turning yet.
We extend sympathy to the Larry Nichols family. Larry passed away Sept. 27. Larry has numerous relatives in this area.
