Horseshoe Mountain news
Bro. Prashant Prakash, BMA Missionary in India, was our guest speaker Sunday morning at Bethlehem Baptist Church. He shared about his ministry there and preached the morning message. His wife accompanied him to the service. He attended Central Baptist College and was Robbie Farris’ roommate.
Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Ryne Havens, Mitchell Reynolds, Caleb Harvison and Amanda Hall were in charge of the music.
Micah, Rachel, Roman and Kai Powell of Kansas City, Missouri, spent Labor Day weekend with Kelly and Nona Glover.
Several from the area went to St. Louis to watch the Cardinals play. Sounds like they all had a good time.
Gale Garrison and Joyce Talley attended the UCA-Missouri State Football game Thursday night in Conway.
