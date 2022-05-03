Horseshoe
Mountain newsMartin Jameson preached the morning message titled “God’s Plan to Save Man” from Isaiah 52:13-Isaiah 53:12 at Bethlehem Baptist Church April 24, 2022. Bro. Danny Fagala, Mitch Reynolds, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Jimmie Decker, Amanda Hall, and Josh Barnes were in charge of the music.
Bro. Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Anger Management” from Proverbs 29:11-12 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on May 1, 2022. Bro. Danny Fagala, Jessica Farris, Robin Clark, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Seth McGee and Caleb Harvison were in charge of the music. A quartet consisting of Rod Davis, Frank Burgess, Brian Harvison and Freeman Collier sang “What A Day That Will Be” as special music. Alyssa and Hailey Oaks were baptized by Bro. Jimmie Decker during the morning service.
Sunday, May 1, was Graduate Recognition Day at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Those graduating were Cade Whitley, Greenbrier High School/With an Associate of Arts from UALR, Jordan Sandefur, Bachelor of Arts in General Studies, Central Baptist College, and Jimmie Decker, Master of Theology, Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
Saturday, April 30, Riverlyn Reynolds celebrated her sixth birthday at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Family Life Center. A host of family and friends joined the celebration. The theme was Mermaids and Olivia Farris came dressed as one. There were games and a Bounce House and lots of good treats.
Gale Garrison, Art and Lidia Gomez, Kathy Pearson, Katie Ellis, Lanny and Sharon Duncan, Janice and David Kurpjuweit, Sharon Burnett, Brenda Southerland and Larry and Jackie Mahan of the Greenbrier area were among those who spent April 24-30 on a guided bus trip to Savannah, Jekyll, St. Simons, and Parris Island, Georgia, and Beaufort, South Carolina, with First Service Bank. Other places visited were the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum, the Savannah Theater, Christ Church, the Cannonball House and Museum in Macon, Georgia.
We extend sympathy to the families of Nelda Jo Nichols, Trey Hickey, Linda Patterson, Lindell Atkinson, Sr. and Harry Snowden.
By Gale Garrison
Guy newsCongratulations to the Thunderbird baseball team for finishing runner-ups in the regular season of 1A-4 conference play.
Thank you, educators, for a wonderful job. Your time, energy, creativity, love for children and their future, and so many other things are so appreciated. Guy-Perkins School is one of the best kept secrets in Faulkner County. I wish the whole world knew how great this district is. Thank you so much for all you do. This one week is a call for appreciation, when in fact, every day should be appreciated. I borrowed this from Tammy McCullum because I agree with her.
Great news from Sharon Diane Polk Rimmer: just got pathology lymph nodes was clear and no residual cancer left. May God be the glory.
Happy birthday to Rita James and Chief Chris Humphrey. Hope your day was great day.
Prayers for Sharon and Dwight Rimmer, Dean Bryant, Bessie Bearden and anyone else that is sick or in the hospital.
Have a great week and don’t drink or do drugs or text and drive. Send news to me at 501-450-0395.
By Brenda Dowdy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.