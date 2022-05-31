Horseshoe
Mountain newsRev. Jimmie Decker preached the morning message titled “Do You Want to Know God” from Hebrews 10:19-25 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Rebecca Decker, Amaris and Aiden Talley, Shiloh Maxwell, Josh Barnes, Caleb Harvison and Tate Fletcher were in charge of the music.
Hattie Lee Hankins celebrated her 104th birthday May 25. Hattie, Barbara Glover, Kelly and Nona Glover, Laura Burris and Mike and Terrie Keys were supper guests of Jo Hankins Hall at Guy.
A gathering of family and friends honored Hattie Lee Hankins on Sunday afternoon with a birthday celebration at the home of her daughter, Barbara Glover. Birthday cake, punch and other desserts were served. Hattie had two sets of five generations present. She has three grandchildren, five great grandchildren with one deceased, and four great, great grandchildren with another great, great grandson due in July. Hattie has five generations with each of her grandchildren.
Jeff and Leigh Lilly of Kentucky spent Saturday night with Kelly and Nona Glover.
Thurl Smith, Rick Bryan, Austin Farris, Calvin Davis, Bill Townsend and Melvin Bone enjoyed a trail ride at Brock Creek Trails Memorial Day.
We extend sympathy to the families of Bettie Davis, Larry Duran, Mary Ruth Montgomery and Danny Parsons.
– Gale Garrison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.