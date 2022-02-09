Horseshoe
Mountain newsMartin Jameson preached the morning message titled “How You Train Your Children Matters” from Proverbs 22:6 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Parenting is not for cowards. Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Amanda Hall, Jimmie Decker, Josh Barnes, Seth McGee, Ryne, Axel and Honey Havens were in charge of the music.
Tuesday night guests of Kelly and Nona Glover were Rachel and Roman Powell of Kansas City, Missouri, Barbara Glover, Hattie Lee Hankins, Laura Burris, Leonard, Michelle, Isabella and Owen Glover, Carter and Amanda Mayo of Shady Grove, Helen Davis of Clinton, Preston, Tammy and Evie Glover, Cody, Cheyenne and Rider Hensley, all of Conway.
We extend sympathy to the family of Fred Oaks who passed away recently. He was a brother of Larry Oaks.
We extend sympathy to the family of Grace Branham. Her visitation will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Bethlehem Baptist Church with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. She will be buried at Bethlehem Cemetery. Her late husband, Rev. Craig Branham, was a former pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
By Gale Garrison
Guy newsCongratulations to Guy-Perkins third-grade Pee Wee team for winning runners-up in the North Central Arkansas Pee Wee basketball tournament.
Congratulations to Jessica Wilkinson, high school teacher, for being nominated for the “Soaring to New Heights” award.
“Ms. Wilkinson has gone above and beyond this year already with her willingness to lead initiatives from a staff and student standpoint. She is the Personnel Policy Committee President and represents teachers at all School Board meetings and makes sure that teachers are aware of and knowledgeable about any policy changes. She is the Junior Class Sponsor and has already led a successful Bingo fundraiser and is in the midst of planning prom. She is club sponsor for Beta Club and Quiz Bowl, facilitating numerous club meetings, attending meets, and most recently accompanying two different student groups overnight to Beta State Convention. She is often one of the first to arrive at school and the last to leave.”
Are you ready – less than two weeks until the Greenbrier Polar Plunge for Area 17 Special Olympics at Woolly Hollow State Park. Be cool, come join the fun and support our athletes. Call Brenda Dowdy at 501-450-0395 for more information.
My sister, Carolyn Hays, and family finally got to have Christmas with their family. They met their daughter in Jackson, Tennessee, for the weekend. No slick roads in Jackson; safe drive there and back home.
Please pray for the sick and those who have been battling COVID. Have a great day and be safe.
By Brenda Dowdy
