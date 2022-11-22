Guy news
Happy Thanksgiving to each of you. Have a blessed day. Enjoy your families. Remember we are not promised a tomorrow, and family is important.
Congratulations to the senior Guy-Perkins boys basketball team on winning last Friday night against Heber Springs. A job well done. The senior girls lost but gave it all they had. I personally was not impressed with the other team’s coaches. They were not professional, and that is all I have to say about it.
Sandy Dowdy was home this past weekend. It was too cold to get out so we stayed in, played some games and watched TV. She also helped me cook supper Saturday night. We had hamburger steak, potatoes and onion, all cooked in the same skillet covered in cheese. She loves to help you cook.
Happy anniversary to Johnny and Sharon Rimmer this past Monday. Wishing them many more years to come.
Happy birthday to Miles Bailey, who turned 16, Randy Presley, Brandon Hart and Robert Glover. Jackson Brown had a birthday Monday.
Congratulations to my nephew, Dawson Watkins, who got his first deer this past weekend. It was a seven point. I know he was excited. I love you, Dawson.
Last Thursday and Friday, I attended the Special Olympics fall games. It was so good to see all the athletes and partners and coaches at this event. It has been too long. Everyone’s a winner in Special Olympics. Channel 4 came out to take pictures and do a story on our beloved coach, Toni Naugle, and one of her athletes that lived with her. It was awesome. When Keith hit the softball and made it to third base, he was crying. He looked up to the sky and said this was for you, Naugle. Well, the crowd lost it.
It was a great weekend. I hope everyone stayed warm, we did. I finally heard from the surgeon/heart doctor or from his nurse: they are just going to monitor Sandy’s lung for now even though it is full of something. Reasoning is scar tissue; afraid to put her on vent don’t want her to get pneumonia laying in the bed. Still asking for prayers for my miracle girl. Thank you in advance.
Joyce Nell Tally was honored Sunday afternoon celebrating her 75th birthday with some former classmates at Thom Battles little white building. It was a good fellowship with her classmates, who most of them were basketball buddies. A great meal from the Battles family. Thank you for including me.
Some more November birthdays are Donna Sue Rimmer Burrow, Donna Jo Stevenson Duncan, Donna Williams Treece and my birthday too. A couple of us were born on Turkey Day. I hope each of you had a great birthday.
If you see my sister, Doris Watkins, on Nov. 30, wish her a happy birthday too.
Send me news. Be safe.
– Brenda Dowdy
Horseshoe Mountain news
Bro. Jimmie Decker preached the morning message from John 1:1-18 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Audrey Farris, Robin Clark, Amanda Hall, Caleb Harvison, Rebecca and Gabe Decker were in charge of the music. Maci Sziszak and Maddox Fulfer were baptized prior to the morning service.
Bethlehem Baptist Church’s annual Thanksgiving Meal was held Sunday night in the Family Life Center and attended by a large crowd. Evan Sziszak and Ruth Bowman gave a few minutes of testimony and thankfulness before the meal. Bro. Rod Davis blessed the meal.
Rachel, Roman and Kai Powell of Kansas City, Missouri, have been spending a few days with Kelly and Nona Glover and other relatives in the area.
Saturday supper guests of Doug and Mandy Talley, Luke, Aiden, Amaris and Matt were Joyce Talley of Vilonia, Steve and Marla Baker of Naylor, Anna Ruth Kennedy of Conway, and Carl and Gale Garrison. The occasion was a surprise birthday party for Joyce. Malik was not present for the party.
He and Bro. Danny Fagala went to the Arkansas Razorback-Ole Miss football game.
Saturday the Hammontree family celebrated Caden Bowen’s third birthday at the home of Shawn and Tonya Hammontree. Caden loves football, so the day was complete when the family attended the UCA football game. This was Reese Hammontree’s final game as a student coach since he graduates in May.
Milgean Nash Cantrell was buried in Bethlehem Cemetery on Nov. 18 and Marilyn Koone was buried Nov. 21. We extend sympathy to the families.
– Gale Garrison
