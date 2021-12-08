Guy news
By Brenda Dowdy
I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving. Ours was a little different this year. I didn’t get to spend it with the grands or their parents, so Sandy Dowdy, Gary Griffith and I went to Mark and Carolyn Hays home in Bryant. We had a great time and a meal. We missed everyone that wasn’t there.
Lots of prayers needed for all those people that have lost loved ones lately and anyone else that is sick.
Congratulations to the Quiz Bowl team from Guy-Perkins Schools.
Basketball season is here — come support the school and players.
The weather is supposed to change and get cooler weather this week with some storms; be alert and safe out there. I need news, so please send me some.
I'm so glad Ruby Thorn found her dog after several days missing. Someone hit him with their vehicle and left him to die. A neighbor finally spotted him but he took to the woods. The next day he came to Ruby’s home. He had to have one of his back legs taken off from the impact of the vehicle. Why would someone leave after hitting him? He is doing great, and was back home with Ruby and husband this past Monday.
Have a great week. Please don’t drink, text or use drugs while driving.
Horseshoe Mountain news
By Gale Garrison
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "What You Should Know about Drinking Alcoholic Beverages" from Proverbs 20:1 and Proverbs 23:29-35.
Josh Barnes, Kelsey Sandefur, Sara Havens, Amanda Hall, Caleb Harvison, Jimmie Decker and Seth McGee were in charge of the music. Josh Barnes played the piano and sang "Arrival". He was accompanied on guitar by Caleb Harvison.
Kelly and Nona Glover, Carter and Amanda Mayo met Micah, Rachel and Roman Powell (of Kansas City, Missouri) in Branson, Missouri, this weekend to celebrate an early Christmas and see the lights. They went to Silver Dollar City and Dixie Stampede while there. Roman Powell returned home with the Glovers and Mayos to spend a few days.
Evie Glover of Conway celebrated her 4th birthday Sunday at the home of her great grandmother, Barbara Glover. Others attending the celebration were Hattie Lee Hankins (her great-great grandmother), Preston, Tammy and Amber Glover of Conway, Laura Burris, Kelly and Nona Glover and Roman Powell.
Robin and Don Clark, Matt, Danielle, Maddox and Avery Higgins recently spent a few days in Branson, Missouri, shopping and visiting Silver Dollar City.
