Horseshoe Mountain news

Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “What to Do When You Have Been Wronged” from I Samuel 25 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. There is never the wrong time to do the right thing. Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Mitch Reynolds, Ryne and Sara Havens, Jimmie Decker, Cole Krisell and Caleb Harvison were in charge of the music.

