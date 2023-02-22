Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “What to Do When You Have Been Wronged” from I Samuel 25 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. There is never the wrong time to do the right thing. Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Mitch Reynolds, Ryne and Sara Havens, Jimmie Decker, Cole Krisell and Caleb Harvison were in charge of the music.
Lori Reynolds presented “Brighter Days” as special music.
The Young Adult Sunday School hosted a Valentine’s Dinner for the Bethlehem Senior Adults Saturday night, Feb. 18. Salad, Lasagne and dessert were served along with tea, lemonade and coffee. A trivia game and photo booth were enjoyed after the meal. This was appreciated and everyone had a great time.
The Bethlehem Women’s Ministry held a bake sale after the morning services Sunday. Proceeds go to the National WMA Project.
Central Baptist College named their College of Business after their long-time teacher in the department, Joyce Nell Garrison, on Saturday, Feb. 18. Those attending from this area were Carl and Gale Garrison, Jerry and Debra Robinson, Barbara Glover, Derb and Hope Stone, and Dr. Martin and Jennifer Jameson. Others relatives and friends attended from Forrest City, Springdale, Elkins, Guy, Roland, Morrilton, Garner, Conway and Little Rock, Arkansas, Missouri and Alabama. Friends and former students attended from other areas of Arkansas. Several members of the group gathered for lunch at Golden Corral. Keynote Speakers were Dr. Jeff Riddle, County Judge Allen Dodson, Rev. Don Chandler, Cody Hiland, Dr. Beth Cantrell, Dr. Gary McAllister, and Dr. Terry Kimbrow. Joyce was born and raised in the Horseshoe Mountain Community.
We extend sympathy to the family of Jerry Pearson who passed away last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.