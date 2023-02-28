Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "Why We need God's Perspective" from I Samuel 26 Sunday at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Bro. Danny Fagala, Mitch Reynolds, Ryne and Sara Havens, Robin Clark, Jimmie Decker, Cole Krisell and Caleb Harvison were in charge of the music for the service. Bro. Danny Fagala presented special music singing "Sinner Saved by Grace."
Austin and Jessica Farris were honored with a baby shower Sunday afternoon in the Bethlehem Family Life Center. A large crowd of family and friends attended and the couple received numerous gifts.
The Bethlehem Baptist Church GMA's attended the State GMA Meeting at CBC in Conway on Saturday. Five counselors and seven girls attended.
Thirty-nine Bethlehem Senior Adult Class Members and Visitors met at the Bethlehem Family Life Center for a potluck lunch Wednesday. Thanks to Diana Hensley for organizing our group.
We extend sympathy to the families of Florence Veazey and Micah Kendrick. Micah lost his life in the plane crash near the Clinton Airport last week.
— Gale Garrison
Guy news
Congratulations to the Guy-Perkins Junior Quiz Bowl team for finishing fourth in the AGQBA 1A State Quiz Bowl tournament on Saturday. This is the fifth consecutive year that the Junior Quiz Bowl team has placed among the top four teams in 1A state competition.
Garrett Fisher, Guy-Perkins team captain, was named to the 1A State All-Tournament team for his performance on Saturday. A special thanks to coaches Monica Clark and Joe Fisher for working with the team this year. We are T-bird proud.
Patsy Rorie’s great granddaughter’s Alison Vasquez’s two baby boys, Isaac and Forrest Dollen Vasquez, came to her house for her to keep while she had her third baby, son Arles Jeen. He was born Feb. 7 and weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces at birth. He is named after Patsy’s little brother Buddy Castleberry, who passed away at age 40. We loved our Uncle Bud.
Sandy Dowdy is at my house now with home health care includes nursing and therapists. She is getting stronger every day. We are also looking for waiver people at her house and at mine. If you are interested, please give me a call and call ILS and ask for Amy Pruitt. We lost our help while she was in the hospital; she really was a sweet person to work with. It’s not that hard.
Congratulations to the Guy-Perkins senior girls for getting a slit to state tournament at Ozark. They play Tuesday afternoon. We are sad that our senior boys didn’t make the state tournament but we are so proud of them too. They are champions to all their fans. Go T-birds.
Have a great week and a safe one. Please keep the following in your prayers: Bessie Bearden, Sandy Dowdy, BF Glover, the five families who lost loved ones in the place crash by the airport in Little Rock, Sherry McPherson, Max Kennedy and any one else sick or has been in the hospital. It’s been a rough year already this year; pray for us it gets better.
