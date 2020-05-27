Horseshoe
Mountain newsDr. Martin Jameson delivered the morning message titled “How to Respond to the Needs of People” from Acts 3:1-Acts 4:4 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday. We need to use what we have to help people in need. Be a difference in someone’s life. Danny Fagala, Sam and Autumn Russell Buczek, Josh Barnes, Seth McGee, Jimmie Decker, Robin Clark and Sara Havens lead music.
Kelly and Nona Glover spent the weekend with Jo Hankins Hall in Waverly, Tennessee.
The Mitch Reynolds family, along with Terry and Lori Reynolds went to a motor cross race outside of Atlanta, Georgia. It was Mitch’s first motor cross race in 11 years, and he won the over 25 class.
Carl, Heidi, Ben and Annie Barnett of Denver, Colorado, came for a short visit with cousins George and Kristy Roberts.
Hattie Lee Hankins celebrated her 102nd birthday Monday, May 25. Two others from Bethlehem Baptist Church share her birthday, Laraine Stevenson and Cary Davis.
Guy news
To the 1970 graduating Class of Guy-Perkins High School, just in case you have not given it any thought, we have been n out of school for 50 years. I’ve tried for years to get this class together for reunions and have never been successful at getting everyone together and it is a shame.
I sure do appreciate the four or five that show up. I’m sorry no one wants to get together. We have lost a few in our class. And will lose more I am sure in the future. Only one of our classmates lives out of state; such a shame that the others live in within 20 miles or less of each other and we never see one another or hear from one another except at funerals. I don’t know about how any of you feel but it makes me sad and a little unhappy. I’ve decided to not worry about this any more. I know everyone’s lives are busy doing other things but some milestones are meant to be recognized.
We had a wonderful pretty close class or at least I thought we did. I hope each of you are in good health and are enjoying life. I miss my class and friends. Hope to see some of you some day. Just so you know our classmate, Albert Woods is not doing good. He is under hospice care. Please keep him in prayers. Wouldn’t it be nice if our class could stop by to let him know that his classmates cared about him. Don’t wait to long cause it might be to late. I love all my classmates. Your class secretary and treasure.
Please keep the Sillis family in your prayers.
Be safe out there and please wear your mask and gloves. Safety for all.
Hope your holiday weekend was great and safe.
Happy birthday to my sister Carolyn Griffith Hays. And happy anniversary to her and Mark. Wishing you many more years together. We love you.
Happy anniversary to Jerry snd Dana Dowdy. Wishing you many more years to come. Thank you for my beautiful grandkids. They came and stayed Friday night and Saturday with me.
Prayers for Albert Woods not doing good, and Jeanie Glover as she has been in the hospital and is home now.
Have a great week and be safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.