Horseshoe Mountain news
Bethlehem Baptist Church is conducting two services each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled, “The People God Uses,” on Sunday.
Jameson said that there are no second teamers on God’s Team. The Praise Team of Danny Fagala, Todd and Axel Havens, Brian Harvison, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Jimmie Decker, Seth McGee and Josh Barnes were in charge of the music. Brian Harvison presented special music titled “When God Ran.”
Madelyn Jameson and Sara McGee have been named to the Spring 2020 President’s List at Central Baptist College. Olivia Farris was named to the Dean’s List.
Seth McGee has been named a Certified Associate in Project Management at UCA.
Carl Garrison visited Todd and Whitney Eason in Conway on Sunday afternoon.
Robin Clark served dinner Sunday to honor Don Clark, Jr., Don Clark, Sr., Danny Roberts and Matt Higgins.
Mitch Reynolds and family went to a motor cross race in Illinois over the weekend. Mitch took a first in one race and a second in another race. On Sunday, he led a devotional where 13 attended. Pray for these racers.
We extend sympathy to the family of Phil Benton, who passed away last Sunday. He was the brother of Joe and Russ Benton of Greenbrier. The funeral was at Roller McNutt Funeral Home Saturday with burial at East Shady Grove Cemetery.
Guys news
Guy Perkins Preschool is still accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year. We have both ABC and private pay spots available. If you would like an application you can apply online, get one by email, or pick one up on campus.
Hope everyone had a good Father’s Day last Sunday. You were very blessed if your dad is still living. Don’t take things for granted. Please spend time with your parents because you are not promised a tomorrow. I sure miss my parents every day, more on these special days.
Please pray for Bob and Dessie Hart’s grandson Josh. He was involved in a car accident about a week ago. It’s not good, but hoping and praying he will get better soon. He is 16 years old. He is the nephew of Bessie Bearden and Dean Bryant.
As always pray for Clark Stevenson, Bessie Bearden, Albert Woods, Sandy Dowdy, Jim Linn and anyone else that is sick or has been in hospital.
Sandy Dowdy is still having health problems. Technically she hasn’t gotten over from last summer when she was in hospital for a month.
To the 1970 class of Guy-Perkins, your classmate Albert Woods has improved in the past couple of weeks. He has 24-hour care now and is eating. He has put on some weight, which is good.
He looks better than he has looked in a year. He still has some health issues but seems to be doing better, which is good. He has walked some, and has been going out side sitting on the porch. So if you see him out on the porch stop by and say hi. That would be great medicine for him too. He has come a long way since he got 24-hour care seven days a week. Keep him in your prayers.
Joyce Henry Talley spent a week with her grands and family at the beach. They did social distancing and had a great time. I’m glad they got to spend family time. I’m just jealous – I want to go to the beach, too.
Great news – David Stevenson received his heart transplant last week and is doing great. They will have to stay in Tennessee for several months for recovery. There will be a fundraising on June 26, a meal and dessert auction will be the fund raiser to help pay expenses during there stay. Please come out and join us to help this family. They will follow the rules for social distancing, wearing mask are required. You take it off to eat or you can get to go orders. Please come support this family. All donations will be appreciated. God is good. He answers prayers. Please pray for David and his family and also pray for the family who lost a loved one so this could happen for the Stevenson family.
Please send news to me. Have a great and safe week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.