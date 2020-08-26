Guy news
As I sit here writing today’s column it brings back memories of first days of schools in NLRSD. I worked there for 32 years. Be sure and treat the teachers, students, administrators, administrative assistants, coaches, para professionals, custodial staff, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, bus aides and mechanics with kindness and patience. The first couple of days of school are hard on everyone.
Albert Woods celebrated his 70th birthday party last Wednesday night. He had chocolate cake, balloons and presents. He was so excited, and sitting in his chair. When they sang “Happy Birthday” he had tears in his eyes.
Please keep him in your prayers he is not feeling good this week. He has a lot wrong with him as we all know. Thank you in advance for praying him.
David McPherson is still in the hospital. He is not doing good; his family is still asking for prayers. Prayers work. Praying this family gets healing and David can come home.
Linda Stevenson recently had surgery and is home healing slowly. Aimee Glover recently had surgery and had some pretty tough days and nights afterward, but finally got some rest Monday night and went home on Tuesday night.
The Thorn Band recently played in Mayflower at the Taylor’s Made Restaurant. Randy Thorn is the lead singer. I hear and read everyone had a good time. And lots of compliments on the great band.
Don’t forget when you see that big yellow bus, stop when that red sign is out and those caution lights. It is the law. Those buses are carrying precious cargo. You do not pass this bus on any highway. Even on Highway 65, all lanes going north and south.
So glad to hear David Stevenson is doing great after his heart transplant and is home healing slowly.
I’m watching church online. Trying to stay in and close to home, wearing my mask taking sandy to appointments. You be safe out there too.
Send me news on Facebook or message me or call me at 501-450-0395. Have a great week.
Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message “How to Respond to God” from Acts 9:1-19 in both services Sunday at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Jimmie Decker, Josh Barnes, Kaylen Fagala, Kelsey Sandefur, Ginnie and Seth McGee were in charge of the music.
The Brian Risner family, who are serving as missionaries to Romania, will giving a report on their work at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Wednesday night, Aug. 26.
Jerry and Carolyn Terry visited Dennis and Nancy Terry at Scranton on Saturday.
Kelly and Nona Glover took their grandson, Roman Powell, to join his parents Micah and Rachel Powell who have moved to Kansas City, Missouri. Carter and Amanda Mayo returned home with them after helping with the move.
Treslyn and Tate Fletcher’s great grandfather, Harold Futrell of Missouri, passed away last week. We extend sympathy to the family.
