Horseshoe Mountain news
Bro. John Burleson brought the morning message titled “Who’s in Charge and Why That Matters” from Genesis 1:1 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Martin Jameson and his family were visiting family members in Mississippi. Bro. Danny and Robin Fagala, Rebecca Decker, Sara Havens, Josh Barnes, Cole Krisell and Amanda Hall were in charge of the music. Rebecca Decker sang “How Great Thou Art” as special music.
Friday, Lori Reynolds treated Linda and Danny Roberts to a birthday breakfast at Cracker Barrel and then to a visit to an escape room in Conway. It was a fun experience for them. Saturday, Shawn Hammontree treated Danny and Linda Roberts, Jordan, Sarah, Brooks and Caden Bowen to celebrate Jordan, Linda and Sarah’s birthday. Tonya and Meredith Hammontree were also guests as well.
Rachel and Roman Powell of Kansas City, Missouri, spent the weekend with Kelly and Nona Glover and Carter and Amanda Mayo.
Jerry Nash and Jimmie Merritt of Greenbrier attended a birthday party for Carson Howland, who turned 10, at the home of Jamie and Andrea Skelton Holt at Saltillo on Saturday.
We send congratulations to Kayle Browning who won the silver medal in shooting at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
– Gale Garrison
