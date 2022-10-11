Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Some Challenges Leaders Face” from I Samuel 18:1-16 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday.
Bro. Danny Fagala. Brian Harvison, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Cole Krisell, Caleb Harvison, and Jimmie Decker were in charge of the music.
“Til the Storm Passes By” was presented as special music by Bro. Danny Fagala, Brian and George Harvison and Jim Tapley accompanied by Robin Clark and Sara Havens.
Leonard and Michelle Glover recently spent a week in Maui, Hawaii, celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.
Several from the Bethlehem Baptist Women’s Ministry group met at the home of Robin Clark Thursday morning for coffee, tea, refreshments, and visiting. Those attending were Charlotte Davis, Gail Farris, Gale Garrison, Karen Hall, Barbara Wright, Tonna McGee, Betty and Jana Harvison, and Linda Roberts.
The Greenbrier District WMA will meet at 10:00 Thursday morning at Friendship Baptist Church in Republican. Featured speakers will be Bro. James Crews and Maria Speer from Life Choices.
Ryder Reynolds celebrated his 11th birthday Saturday morning with family and some of his friends at his home in Republican.
Mattox Higgins celebrate his 7th birthday that afternoon with family.
Saturday night Danny and Linda Roberts went to the Greenbrier Fall Festival where they supported Riverlyn Reynolds who was queen for her first-grade class.
– Gale Garrison
Guy news
Our little town lost another icon of the community this week again – Charlie Alexander passed away Friday morning. His visitation was this past Monday night and funeral was Tuesday. He will be missed by his family and many friends in the community. Keep this family in your prayers.
Also others on our prayer list are Sharon and Dwight Rimmer, Sharon and Johnny Rimmer, the Roy Jones family, Patsy and GW Pool, Collin Earl Edwards family, Jimmy and Merle Thomas, Jumpy and Donita Hartwick and family, Sandy Dowdy and anyone else who is sick or lost a loved one.
Guy City Police Department is having a chili cook-off, Trunk and Treat, cake walk and lots of fun on Oct. 29 at Guy City Park. They will be needing all those good cooks in the community to come try out the chili cook-off and to donate those homemade cakes and pies for the best cakewalk every. Call city hall or go by for entry forms and more information, You can go to their Facebook page, too.
Thank you to those that read the column and those that send me news. I appreciate all the help I can get. Have a great week and be safe out there.
– Brenda Dowdy
