Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “God Can Transform Our Trials Into Triumphs” from I Samuel 30:1-6 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday morning.
Bro. Danny Fagala, Audrey Farris, Robin Clark, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Shiloh Maxwell, and Caleb Harvison were in charge of the music. Audrey Farris presented special music titled “He Knows My Name.” Sunday evening the podcast “The Fentanyl Crisis and Why Everyone Should Be Paying Attention” was presented to our church family in the Bethlehem FLC. Light refreshments were served to a large crowd in attendance.
On March 14, several of our men in the area went to Drivers Creek and the Little Red River for a trail ride. Those going were Robbie and Austin Farris, Garry Reeves, Thurl Smith, Bill Townsend, Melvin Bone, Calvin Davis and Rick Bryan.
Kolt Weatherley was recently promoted to Apprentice Lineman 4 by Conway Corporation.
Todd, Sarah and Ryne Havens had a surprise birthday party for Honey Havens’ Eighth birthday in the Bethlehem FLC Saturday night.
Several from this area enjoyed a trail ride in the Fairfield Bay Area Saturday. Those going were Don and Robin Clark, Allen and Valari Bristol, Robbie and Gail Farris, Larry and Karen Oaks, and Jody and DeNita Smith. They ended the day with a shrimp boil.
