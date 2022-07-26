Guy news
I hope everyone has been staying safe in this extreme heat. Please check on the elderly and pets.
I had a surprise visit Monday from my sweet dear friend, Becky Rooney. We had a great visit. It’s been way too long of a time since we have done that. We have to do it again soon.
Happy birthday to my dear friend, Sue Clay. Her birthday was July 26. Sue is one of those friends you can depend on every time. I hope you had a wonderful birthday.
Actually there have been lots of birthdays lately: Carrie Keeler, Tracey Grissom, Marilyn Baker, Tammy Levzka, Amy Brock, Debbie Wiedower, Leeane Harrington, Renee Roylston, Kathy Gronke and Rich Gronke.
Please pray for Kathy Gronke’s two sisters, Debra and Peggy, that both of their surgeries are a success.
Sandy Dowdy was home for the weekend. Phoenix Bearden has been visiting Bessie and Rick Bearden and Dean Bryant.
Mt. Olive Baptist Church is having Vacation Bible School this week in the evenings.
Just a few more weeks until school starts.
Don’t forget the Guy-Perkins School reunion will be held Aug. 6 at the school cafeteria. It is potluck; bring your special dish. Lunch will be served at noon. We will be celebrating 50 years for classes 1970, 1971, 1972. Special tables will be set up. Bring your pictures and share your memories. Everyone that ever attended Guy-Perkins, even if you didn’t finish school there, is welcome to come.
Have a great week. And a safe one.
Brenda Dowdy
Horseshoe Mountain news
Bro. John Burleson preached the morning message titled “How Do We Handle Pain?” from Job 1;20-21 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Dale Blaylock, Robin Clark, Seth McGee, Cole Krisell, Rebecca and Gabe Decker were in charge of the music. The men’s ensemble consisting of Josh Barnes, Cole Krisell, Jimmie Decker, Brian and Caleb Harvison presented the song “God, the Uncreated One, with Brian Harvison as soloist.
Reba Lynn Faulk Russell of Sherwood was buried at Bethlehem Cemetery Saturday afternoon. Reba was a daughter of the late Ira and Lena May Faulk. She has several relatives in the area. We extend sympathy to the family.
First Service Bank Gold Club traveled to Graceland in Memphis last week. Horseshoe Mountain, Shady Grove and Wooster were well-represented.
A large crowd attended the wedding of Olivia Farris and Colter Hall at First Baptist Church in Damascus Saturday.
Joyce Nell Garrison was dismissed from Greenbrier Nursing Home and Rehab Wednesday to her home at College Square in Conway.
Gale Garrison
