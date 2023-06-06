Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “How Believers Respond to God’s Goodness” from II Samuel 7:1-13;28-29, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday. Mitch Reynolds gave the announcements. Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Lori Reynolds, Jimmie Decker, Caleb Harvison, and Shiloh Maxwell were in charge of the music.
Sunday, June 11, will be our annual homecoming. Sunday School will be dismissed and we will have a time of singing and special music at 10 A.M. The worship hour will follow and lunch will be served at noon in the Bethlehem FLC. There will be no afternoon singing. Everyone is invited to attend.
Jim and Janis Davidson visited Barbara Glover recently.
Carl Garrison, Whitney Eason and “A” attended a baby shower for Kyle and Alli Pinkley and their expected baby, Griffin Reese at Lost Pizza Company in Jonesboro Saturday. Alli is the niece of Carl Garrison and the late Karen Garrison.
Friday evening Avery Higgins had a dance recital at Reynolds Auditorium.
Avery is the daughter of Matt and Danielle Higgins. Avery had quite an entourage to watch her. She is the granddaughter of Don and Robin Clark and Randy and Verna Higgins.
Gale and Carl Garrison attended the wedding of Olivia Passmore and Justin Cupit at Quitman First Baptist Church Sunday afternoon.
Gale Garrison had lunch Monday at Holly’s Country Cooking in Conway with Marilyn Good of Winter Garden, Florida, Marcia Munger of Lexington, Massachusetts and several of their relatives and friends. Gale and Marilyn worked in the same building several years ago at UCA.
