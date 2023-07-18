Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Leadership in the Midst of a Crisis” from 2 Samuel 10 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Brian Harvison, Lori Reynolds, Sara Havens, Robin Clark, Cole Krisell, Amanda Hall, Rebecca and Gabe Decker were in charge of the music. Matt Talley was baptized during the morning service. Rebecca and Eliana Decker presented special music.
Sara McGee and Justin Hilman were honored with a miscellaneous bridal shower Sunday afternoon in the Bethlehem BBC Family Life Center.
Reese and Ainsley Hammontree of Anna, TX, spent Friday through Sunday with Shawn and Tonya Hammontree and other relatives in the area. It was their first time to see Troop Bowen, newborn son of Jordan and Sarah Hammontree Bowen.
Sunday night, Antioch Baptist Church honored Shawn Hammontree for 20 years of dedicated service.
The funeral for Dale Blaylock was well attended Monday. Dale was a retired state trooper. A good number of his fellow county and state officers attended. Lunch was served to the family in the BBC Family Life Center.
Guy news
Good morning everyone. Hope your day is the best day ever.
A big shout out to the Guy-Perkins PTO. Again they have outdone themselves with the annual yard sale. They made more than $10,000 to help the students of our district. All proceeds goes to buying school supplies for each student, teacher, nurse, administrator, secretaries, custodial, cafeteria, appreciation days and classrooms. I can’t name all the officers in the PTO because I don’t want to leave a name out, but they are looking for a president to help them keep the tradition going. Support our school that has a big heart, along with our great town.
Coming up the last weekend in September is Sparks in the Park at the Guy City Park. This is a family outing with two days of fun, music, crafts, cat show and great bands, something for everyone. Oh yes, the best of all is fireworks Saturday night. Come out for a good family outing.
Pops Market has changed owners and tradition will carry on by the Tilly’s. Please come out to support them. They will have lots of goodies too.
Welcome to our community with the big heart.
Please pray for Billy Bob and Tammy McCollum, Bobby and Joyce Battles, Sandy Dowdy and for anyone else in the community.
I spent Monday with my grandkids, Landon and Madison, at Silver Dollar City. We had a great time. Madison finally rode the big rides. It was great to spend time with my grandkids. Landon is mowing my yard now. I have great grandkids, but I know I am a little bit biased.
Have a safe and great week. Stay cool and be safe.
