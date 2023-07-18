Horseshoe Mountain news

Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Leadership in the Midst of a Crisis” from 2 Samuel 10 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Brian Harvison, Lori Reynolds, Sara Havens, Robin Clark, Cole Krisell, Amanda Hall, Rebecca and Gabe Decker were in charge of the music. Matt Talley was baptized during the morning service. Rebecca and Eliana Decker presented special music.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.