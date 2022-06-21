Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “God is Good” from Psalm 145:8-10 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. This is part two of the series he is preaching titled “Our God is an Awesome God.” Bro. Danny Fagala, Treslyn Fletcher, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Amanda Hall, Cole Krisell and Jimmie Decker were in charge of the music.
Monumental VBS will take place at Bethlehem Baptist Church June 26-30 at 6:30-8 p.m. for ages 3 years old through sixth grade. You can register online at Bethlehembc.info.
Carl Garrison, Todd and Whitney Eason of Conway, Scott Eason and Stephanie Primm of Little Rock spent Father’s Day in Batesville with Ron and Carol Eason and Dr. Wesley, Courtney, Reed and Ana Beal.
Linda Roberts, Lori and Haley Reynolds, Mallori Kunkel, Sara Bowen, Tonya and Meredith Hammontree attended the hilarious musical, “Menopause, The Musical,” at Murry’s Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock Saturday.
Twelve girls and ladies attended National GMA (Girl’s Missionary Auxiliary) Retreat at Daniel Springs camp in Gary, Texas, June 15-18. The theme was Bread of Life and the verse was John 6:35. Gavin Roberts was the camp pastor/missionary. His wife Haley and children, Finley and William also attended. The GMA raised more than $10,000 for the project which is Grace Church in Utah. The girls participated in coronation, queen’s day, crafts, recreation/water day, breakout sessions and worship services. They had a great week.
Gale Garrison
Guy news
As I’m writing this on Monday, I’m thinking of my Special Olympic family. We lost one of our long-time coach and friend, Toni Naugel from Bryant, Arkansas. Early this year she was diagnosed with bone cancer. She had this special way of relating with her athletes and loved all of them. She is flying with angels now and in no pain. Rest in peace, my friend. Special Olympics will not be the same without you. Please keep this family in your prayers.
Jim Glover and grandson have been visiting his brother B.F. Glover and family this past week. The Glovers all met at the home of Joyce and Bobby Battles for a reunion.
We had a great time at National Special Olympics Games in Orlando. It was great to see Arkansas bring home all the gold, silver and bronze medals and ribbons. Of course all the glory goes to the athletes and coaches. The smiles and hugs were worth the trip. If you volunteer or want to volunteer for Special Olympics, if you do it once, you’re hooked nothing; there’s more pleasing and satisfying than to do it.
Please keep all the people that are having COVID in your prayers. This is not going away. Please be aware and be safe.
Phoenix Bearden spent last week with Bessie and Rick Bearden.
Thank you to my unexpected visitor today that brought me tomatoes. I just had a bacon and tomato sandwich, and it melted in my mouth.
Send news of your trips and tell us all about the fun you have been having. I don’t put it in the paper until after you have come back.
Don’t forget the Guy-Perkins School Reunion the first Saturday in August. This is for anyone who went to Guy-Perkins School, whether you graduated from there or not. Bring your favorite dish to the potluck that begins at noon. There will be a special table for 1970, 1971, 1972 graduates for their 50th reunion. Due to the fact we haven’t had a reunion in three years, those classes are being recognized. And guess what, 1970 classmates of mine, I am hoping you will come. As most of you live close by, it would be nice to see you attend.
Happy Fathers Day to all the fathers out there.
I am very proud of my son, Jerry Dowdy, for being a great father and husband. Jerry, words cannot express how proud I am of you and all your accomplishments. Thank you for making me a Nana. You have a great wife and, of course, our babies are growing up. I can’t believe Landon is going in ninth grade and Madison is going into first grade. I love my family.
Have a great week and a safe one. Stay out of the heat and be cool.
Brenda Dowdy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.