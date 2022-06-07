Guy news
By Brenda Dowdy
Congratulations to Alyson Rooney and Aaron Passmore for being selected to the 2021-2022 softball and baseball All-State rosters. We are Thunderbird Proud.
Hope your Memorial Holiday was a blessed day. This is a day to recognize all those veterans who went to war and didn’t make it back and those that were wounded. Sandy and I went to put flowers on her dad, Johnny Dowdy’s, grave and her great grandpa, Griffith. We also visited the Veteran’s Memorial in Guy.
Lots of people spent the weekend at the lake. We got to spend some time with my niece, Brianna Hays and Andy, along with her parents, Carolyn and Mark Hays, Tristan and Britton, Jerry and Dana Landon and Madison Dowdy on Carolyn’s Birthday.
Happy birthday to Carolyn Hays and Scotty Poole, who had birthdays on May 30.
Have a great week, and be safe. Mark your calendar for the first Saturday in August to come to the Guy-Perkins school reunion.
Horseshoe
Dr. Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "A Portrait of a Godly Woman" from Proverbs 31:10; 26-30 at Bethlehem Baptist Churchon Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Kelsey Fagala Sandefur, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Cole Krisell, Josh Barnes and Jimmie Decker were in charge of the music.
Bethlehem's annual Homecoming will be held June 12. We will have our regular services followed by a potluck lunch in the Family Life Center with old fashioned singing to follow. The BBC Memorial Garden, which is a tribute to former members, will be dedicated in the afternoon. Bethlehem Baptist Church was established in 1891 and will celebrate their 131st year in serving the Lord.
Our Bethlehem GMA Coronation took place Sunday night. Seven girls who had worked on or completed their steps were honored during the presentation and reception that followed in the FLC.
On June 4, Sonshine Academy held a dance recital at Reynolds Performance Hall. One of the performers was Avery Higgins, daughter of Matt and Danielle Higgins. Avery danced to "Sugar, Sugar". It was entertaining; the entire presentation was good. Avery's fan club was there to support her.
Kelly and Nona Glover, Carter and Amanda Mayo of Center Ridge, spent a few days last week with Micah, Rachel and Roman Powell in Kansas City, Missouri.
Congratulations to retirees from Greenbrier Public Schools who attend Bethlehem Baptist Church: Laura Glover Burris, Karen Hall and Sara Watson Havens.
Gale Garrison and Jimmie Merritt of Greenbrier, visited Joyce Nell Garrison on Monday in Conway.
Congratulations to Cayden Wallace and the Arkansas Razorbacks Baseball team for winning the regional baseball tournament.
They will play in the Super Regionals this weekend.
Evan Lee, grandson of Nan Hankins and the late Carroll Gene Hankins, made his major league debut with the Washington Nationals baseball team against the New York Mets.
Several family members were there to support him. He is scheduled to pitch again Tuesday.
We extend sympathy to the family of Elizabeth Nixon.
- Gale Garrison
