Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Principles for Financial Success” from Proverbs 6:1-11 at the 9:45 and 11 a.m. services at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday.
Bro. Danny Fagala, Treslyn Fletcher, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Caleb Harvison, Seth McGee, Josh Barnes, Jimmie and Caleb Decker were in charge of the music for both services.
William Roberts of Morgan, Utah, was honored with a party for his second birthday last Saturday at the home of his grandparents, Roger and Melissa Hayes in Morrilton. Among the family members attending were Gavin, Haley and Finley Roberts of Morgan, Utah; Danny and Linda Roberts; George and Kristy Roberts; Don and Robin Clark; Bill and JoAnn Townsend; and Matt, Danielle, Maddox and Avery Higgins of this area.
Gavin Roberts preached for both services last Sunday at Antioch Baptist Church in Conway. He and his family traveled on to Mississippi where he preached there Sunday night. They traveled on to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where they worked in a youth camp Monday through Wednesday with Gavin serving as camp pastor.
The Roberts Siblings (children of the late Otis and Lucille Roberts of Springhill) had breakfast last Saturday at Rabbit Ridge.
Gale Garrison and Gail Farris met Kasey and Emory Willis, and Harper Williams at Whatta-Burger in Russellville on Tuesday afternoon. Gale presented a gift she had made to Emory.
Barbara Glover and Hattie Lee Hankins visited Harrell and Glenda Tindall, and other Tindall relatives from Odessa and Waco, Texas, who were visiting at their Springfield home Thursday afternoon.
A Father’s Day celebration was held at the home of George and Kristy Roberts on Sunday. Those honored were Danny Roberts, George Roberts, Matt Higgins, Bill Townsend, Don Clark, Sr. and Don Clark, Jr.
The Bethlehem GMA’s attended National GMA Retreat June 15-18 at Daniel Springs Baptist Camp in Gary, Texas.
Bro Eric Johnson, former missionary to Mexico and present pastor of First Baptist Church, Jacksonville, Texas, served as camp pastor. The girls and ladies enjoyed missions classes, worship services, swimming, seeing old friends and meeting new friends, participating in Afterglow (fun time with Christian music and neon lights), project promotions and many other activities. The highlight of the week was seeing seven girls at the camp received Jesus Christ as their savior. Special thanks to Bethlehem Baptist Church for making this trip possible.
By Gale Garrison
Guy news
The weather is a little bit cooler. Hope you are being safe – drink plenty of water and don’t get too hot outside.
Keep a lookout and lock your stuff up. People are having things missing from outside. Do not let strangers in. They are knocking on doors and checking to see if anyone is home. Be safe out there. It’s a shame we can’t leave anything out.
Hope everyone has a great week, and that every father out there had a great Father’s Day and spent with their family. Sandy and I spent part of the day with Jerry Dowdy and family. We had a great meal. So proud of the accomplishments he has done. He is a great provider, husband, father, brother, cousin and son. I love you, Jerry Dowdy.
By Brenda Dowdy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.