Guy news
Good morning. Christmas is getting closer. Let’s all remember the reason for the season. Hope you and your loved ones get to together to celebrate the real reason for the season.
Please keep in your prayers: Aimiee Glover, George Miller, Jimmie and Merle Thomas, John Tillman family, Phoenix Bearden, Patsy Poole and anyone who is sick or has lost a loved one.
I went Saturday to see Kypton Mode play basketball. He played a good game. I ended up staying until noon. They were all so cute playing.
Please be safe out there and watch your children closely; we never know what people out there are going to do.
Madison Dowdy was in a play musical at Antioch Baptist Church on Sunday night. She did an awesome job. Everyone in the program did a wonderful job.
If you have never driven to Batesville to see their lights, it is worth the drive. Thank you, Pryor and Ramon Simmermon, for inviting me. It was so fun and beautiful.
Have a great week and a safe one too.
Brenda Dowdy
Bro. John Burleson preached the morning message titled “The Demands of Discipleship” from Luke 9:23 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Jordan and Kelsey Sandefur, Cole Krisell, Jimmie Decker and Amanda Hall were in charge of the music.
Rob and Leah Roberts joined Bethlehem Baptist Church by letter in the Sunday, Nov. 27 service.
The Sanctuary Choir at Bethlehem Baptist Church will present their Christmas Music in the morning service Sunday, Dec. 18. Everyone is invited to attend.
Congratulations to Cole and Bailey Reynolds Allen on the birth of a son, Case Watson Allen, born Nov. 21, 2022. Proud grandparents are Jimmy and Verna Reynolds, Steve and Heather Leavell, and Kay Reynolds, proud great grandmother.
Colt Talley participated in the World Championship Duck Calling Contest in Stuttgart as the winner of the Cache River Regional.
Jordan Sandefur will graduate Saturday, Dec. 10, with his Bachelor of Science Degree from Central Baptist College.
Gale Garrison attended the retirement party for Cheryl Lyons at UCA McCastlain Hall Ballroom Monday. Cheryl is retiring after 23 years as Director of Financial Aid at UCA.
We extend sympathy to the families of John Tillman and Thomas Pilgrim.
Gale Garrison
