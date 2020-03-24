Guy news
By Brenda Dowdy
I hope everyone is staying home and washing your hands and staying out of crowds. This is a time that we should all follow the rules. Pray for our medical teams and staff that are working hard to take care of the sick and themselves.
I’m praying for everyone to come through this and things will be normal. Don’t forget to check on our elderly and those that have a low immune system. Sandy is definitely homebound and everyone should be. I sat check on the elderly, I am finally realizing I am part of that category the elderly.
Please pray for Chris (Boso) Acre as he accidentally shot himself in his foot. Thankfully no bones are broken so he will heal.
Boso please be careful out there.
Sunday I listened to several different churches on Facebook. The Guy Church of Christ had an awesome service. I truly enjoyed it.
Happy Birthday to Sandy Dowdy’s true love, James McCollum. He had a birthday this past Monday. Sandy and him didn’t get together because of staying in away from crowds but she called him and he called her. They are hoping to get to see each other maybe in April. We will have to wait and see. James thanked me for keeping Sandy safe from the virus. Wow, if we all could have such a sweet guy loving and caring about us. They are really so sweet to each other.
Families can take this time to be with each other play games, family time and spend time with each other. Harley, my dog and I are just hanging out.
There’s no schools, no sports, pray our governor keeps us all safe from this virus.
The Hope Dealers had some great meals last week that you could have picked up. Their fajitas were a knock out too. So watch their Facebook page to see what they are cooking this week. They even deliver in the Guy area. Please help support this organization. Thank you Hope Dealers for all you do for these ladies and the community.
Please keep Albert Woods, Aleshia Holbrook, Clark Stevenson, Faye Hooten, Anita Acre, Hayden Phillips, Myra Griffith, Marcelle Fielder family and many more in our community that are sick or lost a loved one.
Please send me news tell me how you are spending your days staying at home during this crisis we are going thru. Share with others so they won’t get bored. Call me at 501-450-0395 or send me a message.
Thank you to all those that are volunteering in making masks for our hospitals.
Horseshoe Mountain news
By Gale Garrison
Since Bethlehem Baptist Church was not holding church services on their campus, we had our service online. Dr. Martin Jameson delivered the message titled "The Cure for Blindness" from John 9. Bro. Danny Fagala, along with Dale Blaylock, Kaylen Fagala and our musicians presented our music. Our church members were appreciative of this endeavor. You are invited to watch these services at your convenience.
Bethlehem's own Amanda J. Hall was named UCA's 2020 Outstanding Graduate Student in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders for her achievements inside and outside the classroom. Congratulations to Amanda.
We extend sympathy to the Eddie Burnett family. He was raised in the Pleasant Valley Community.
