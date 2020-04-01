Guy news
We want to say congratulations to Maddie and Kyle Shadowins on their new life together. They kept their spirits up during this epidemic, asking their guests to stay home and by live streaming on Facebook their ceremony for all their loved ones to see. We want to wish the newlyweds a happy life together. They were married at The Harmon Castle recently. From the pictures on Facebook it was a beautiful wedding. Congratulations.
Congratulations to Wendy Earnhart and Neal Healset recently married and streamlined it on Facebook for family to see. Congratulations hope you have a marriage and live happily ever after. We are happy for you both.
Please pray for the following: Jason Strain, Sandy Dowdy, Anita Acre, Faye Hooten, Wilma Purtle, Terry Watkins, city of Jonesboro, the elderly and all who has this virus too.
Please stay home and don’t be in crowds. This is serious and don’t take it for granted. Everyone is not safe if you have been exposed stay at home. Believe me it’s hard for me to stay home too. My Dad use to say he should of named me Brenda Go instead of Brenda Sue cause I do like to be busy. Come on now be smart. So far Arkansas hasn’t had as many cases as other states so let’s play smart and try to keep it that way. Everyone is in my prayers.
I worked in my yard most of the day Friday. I also got tires for my lawn mower and it’s in shop being serviced. Thank you Rick Bearden for mowing my yard. We got all the pine needles up in a pile from those pine trees. Jerry left I decided to burn the pine needles. Well I left my garage charger in his truck so he decided to bring it back. Yep I got caught burning leaves he wasn’t to happy with me but it was OK, nothing got out of hand. But he and Landon stayed till we watered it down. I love my family. I have a couple of pine trees would love to cut down if anyone out there does this give me a call.
The Clay Mode family spent some time on the Cadron Creek with their canoes. I know they were having good time and making family memories.
The Hope Dealers had another successful meals Thursday, tacos or taco salad, Friday, shrimp plate or shrimp creole, Saturday shrimp plate or chicken spaghetti. All was good. If you haven’t tried them you should. Each plate was $10 donation a plate you pick up out of their food wagon. A great non profit organization to support.
Let me know how you are staying in and safe from crowds. Be safe out there. Send me news to 450-0495 or Facebook. Let me hear from you.
Horseshoe Mountain news
Due to Bethlehem Baptist Church not holding services on their campus, services were online. Rev. Jimmie Decker, Youth Minister preached the morning message titled “How Do You Face a Crisis?” Members of our youth group presented the music for the service.
Kelly Glover has retired after 30 years from his job as a maintenance supervisor at the Conway Human Development Center. Congratulations to Kelly.
Shirley Fielder Langston of Sun City, Arizona, was buried Friday at Bethlehem Cemetery. She was the daughter of the late Forrest and Cora Fielder and wife of the late Roger Langston.
