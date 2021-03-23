Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “How to Discern and Do God’s Will” from Acts 21:1-14 at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Bro. Danny Fagala, Madelyn Jameson, Brian Harvison, Robin Clark, Josh Barnes, Seth McGee, Rebecca and Gabe Decker were in charge of the music.
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Obstacles to Ministry” from Acts 21:15-36 at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Bro. Danny Fagala, Madelyn Jameson, Brian Harvison, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Seth McGee, Cole Krisell and Josh Barnes were in charge of the music. Bro. Brian Harvison presented special music.
Bethlehem Baptist Church plans to reopen: We have set a target date of April 11 to start Sunday School, Nursery, Children’s Church, and Sunday night services. We are already having Adult Wednesday night Bible Study and the Youth Group meets in the youth room at 6:30 p.m. Further details are available at www.BethlehemBaptistChurch.info.
We extend sympathy to the family of Christine Pittman of Damascus who passed away March 14. Her funeral was March 18 at Roller-McNutt Greenbrier with burial in Bethlehem Cemetery.
We extend sympathy to the families of Sharmon Johnston, Carol Griffith, Judy Harrington Stone, Norma Crass and James (Jim) Sims of Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Nancy White and Bridget Lewis of Timbo attended the State Tournament at Hot Springs on Thursday. Bridget’s husband Mitch was helping coach the Rural Special girls’ team against Norfork.
Meredith Hammontree was given a surprise birthday party by her roommate at her apartment in Little Rock Saturday night. A host of friends and family attended.
George and Kristy Roberts went skiing last week at Crested Butte. Chase and Gavin Roberts and their families met them there.
Gale and Carl Garrison, Todd and Whitney Garrison Eason of Conway spent the weekend in Jonesboro. They attended the wedding of Alli Victory and Kyle Pinkley at Trinity Methodist Church and reception at the Silos at Bono March 20. Whitney served as Matron of Honor for Alli.
By Gale Garrison
Guy newsI hope everyone is being safe for spring break. It’s been a beautiful week so far. I hear the weather is suppose to change though.
As always please keep the following in your prayers: David McPherson and family, he has been walking some. This is Wonderful. Linda Stevenson for coping for the loss of her honey. Lois Jean, Totsie and Dana Breaux in their loss of husband and brother. Our hearts are with each of these families and in our prayers.
Send me news about your spring break and I will share mine next week. Have a great rest of the week.
By Brenda Dowdy
