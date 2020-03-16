Editor's note: The Log Cabin Democrat wants to hear from the community. If you have a community news item, send it to editorial@thecabin.net for consideration to be published.
Guy community news
By Brenda Dowdy
The Guy community lost another great lady, Marcelle Fielder, this past week.
She was 96 years old and worked at the school cafeteria till she was 94.
The cafeteria was named in her honor at Guy Perkins School. She was a great lady, and I truly appreciated her and the other cooks. When Sandy was in school, Marcelle helped Sandy to work in the cafeteria.
Every time Sandy would see her, she would call Marcelle "my granny from school." I love her, and I know she loved Sandy too.
She was well known in the community as a fine Christian lady.
She got her angel wings and is finally home in heaven. She will be missed by her loving family and lots of friends. My prayers are with each of you as each day you will remember something funny or how much you miss her.
Take one day at a time. Moms are special and you really know that when you lose them. She was very proud of all her children grandkids and great grands. Love to each of you my heart is heavy too. Thank you for sharing her with me and Sandy. Especially Sandy. She loved her so.
Congratulations to the Guy-Perkins Elementary Quiz Bowl Team for a great win. Go T-Birds.
The Guy-Perkins baseball and softball teams both won their first games.
Please be careful out there — check on the elderly during this time and those that are sick so that they won’t catch this terrible disease that has shut all the schools down in the state. Take care of yourself too. People have gone crazy over this toilet paper deal.
As always keep my Sandy in your prayers along with Albert Woods, who is not doing good, Clark Stevenson, Glenna Burroughs McGinty, Faye Hooten, Myra Griffith and family and Bessie Bearden. If I missed anyone, please let me know. We all know prayers work. I need unspoken prayers too.
Happy belated birthday to Steve Rooney. I want to wish my baby boy Jerry Dowdy a happy birthday. His birthday was Tuesday, and I want you to know I love you and I’m so proud of you. I don’t know where all the years have gone by so fast.
Attention Guy-Perkins Class of 1970, remember this year we will be out of school for 50 years. Can you believe it?
Let me know if you want to do something special for a reunion or not. We can always meet in August at annual reunion or meet at another time. Be looking forward to hear from someone at least. It is a shame most of our class is within 20 miles from each other and we never see one another or get together. I wish some of you would stop to see Albert Woods soon; he is not in good health.
We have already lost three of our classmates. I know it would put a smile on his face just because you came by.
Have a great week and remember to wash your hands and use sanitizer, don’t drink or use drugs while driving.
Send me news how you're spending your time staying home during the next few weeks. My number is 501-450-0395. Be safe and don’t forget to use sanitizer.
Centerville news
By Jennifer Freeman
Things are happening at Centerville this spring. Right now, we are getting ready for our big yard sale on Saturday, April 4. It will be held at the Enders Community Building starting at 8 a.m., and it will feature all kinds of things you need to wear, cook with, keep house, garden, or just get along. So come by and check us out that Saturday morning.
Enders is just four miles or so (maybe less as the crow flies) from our church and is on Highway 107. Sights around there include the old sulfur springs and Buffalo Hump, and who could miss seeing them.
Besides the big sale, our Centerville UMC will meet at Beasley Farm on Sunday, May 3, where we invite other churches and myriad visitors to join us. We have observed this farm worship service for several years, and (along with the noon meal) it seems to be a favorite get-together.
Then on Sunday, May 10, Centerville UMC will continue an event that has been a feature of the community since well before 1900 — the annual singing. This year, the Faulkner County Singing Club will meet with our church, and the Conway Women's Chorus will be out guests. More will be said about this event as we go along, but mark your calendars for this singing starting at 1:30 p.m. that Sunday.
Winding up the first half of year 2020, Centerville UMC will host the annual Centerville School Reunion at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 27. Alumni, family, and friends will visit, tell stories, console, and share with one another. Then, a noon meal, directed by Margaret Beasley, will allow participants to retract all the tales told over the years.
All in all, an active spring contributing to fellowship is in store. May these activities enhance the main reason for our church.
Horseshoe Mountain news
By Gale Garrison
Dr. Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "The Perfect Storm" from John 6:15-21 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday. Brian Harvison presented special music titled "The Day He Wore My Crown." Dr. Jameson's Sunday night message was "Every Christian Ought to Know How to Study the Bible".
Visitors of Bud and Carolyn Gean Thursday through Saturday were David and Pat Cook, Kenny, Bethany, and Hannah Cook, all of Houston, Texas; Imogene Pearce, Robbie and Pam Thomas, Bradley, Samantha and Heston Thomas, all of Vilonia; Ashley, Colton and Jace Engelmann of St. Louis, Missouri; Jake, Rachel, Case and Caroline of Clarksville; and Jimmy and Tyler Carroll, and Tanner Carroll of Conway.
Travis and Mallori Kunkel were honored with a baby shower Sunday afternoon at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Family Life Center.
We extend sympathy to the families of Kevin Shock, Marcelle Fielder, Jeff Cotton, Syble Jared and Billy Wilson.
