Guy news

The Guy-Perkins annual school reunion was held last Saturday in the cafeteria. Mark you calendars for the first Saturday in August of 2024. We had a great time visiting talking to everyone or just sitting and watching how everyone reacted to seeing people they went to school with. The hugs and fellowship were absolutely amazing. If you missed it, you missed a great day. I was glad that there were three others in the 1970 class plus me that took the time to come to the reunion. Thanks Charlotte Rimmer Mode, Terry Williams, Mike Greek Miller for coming and sharing a couple of hours with us. It was great to see everyone out there.

