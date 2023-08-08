Guy news
The Guy-Perkins annual school reunion was held last Saturday in the cafeteria. Mark you calendars for the first Saturday in August of 2024. We had a great time visiting talking to everyone or just sitting and watching how everyone reacted to seeing people they went to school with. The hugs and fellowship were absolutely amazing. If you missed it, you missed a great day. I was glad that there were three others in the 1970 class plus me that took the time to come to the reunion. Thanks Charlotte Rimmer Mode, Terry Williams, Mike Greek Miller for coming and sharing a couple of hours with us. It was great to see everyone out there.
You know we are all getting older. As bad as I hate to admit it, we are not promised a tomorrow and I just can’t understand why everyone can’t at least give a couple of hours to come to the reunion. All the food there was great. If you left hungry, it was your own fault. I talked to Donna Ealy. She couldn’t come; she is taking care of her mom who is 94 years old and she doesn’t travel well and they live in Texas. Thank you to Ruth and Dan Mcuse and their family for organizing the day. Decorations were beautiful and it was a great day. Thank you to the school for letting us have the reunion there.
My grandchildren are growing up to fast. Landon will be 16 and Madison will be 8 in December. Landon will be playing in the marching band and will be in 10th grade at the Conway High School, and Madison will be going to Theodore Jones Elementary. My heart just glows when I see them – they are not babies anymore.
Please keep the following in your prayers: Bobby Battles, Billy Bob MCollum, Sandy Dowdy, Dean Bryant and anyone else sick or in the hospital. Prayers do work.
If you have news, please send to me. You can share your vacations, trips, visitors and I won’t put it in until you get back from your vacations.
It’s that time of year, you will see those big yellow buses on the road carrying precious cargo. Please when you see those flashing lights and red stop sign, do not pass that bus. It is against the law. That’s on all roads, even on Highway 65. Traffic stops on both sides. Safety first.
Have a great week and be safe out there. Don’t drink, do drugs and drive. Spend time with your family. Family time is precious.
Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “God’s Prescription for Moral Purity” from I Corinthians 6:12-20 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Kaylen Fagala Anway, Jessica Farris, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Sara Havens, Caleb Harvison and Amanda Hall were in the charge of the music. Bro. Danny Fagala and Kaylen Anway presented special music titled “What a Beautiful Name.”
The Bethlehem Women’s Ministry and GMA’s hosted the ladies from Harbor Home Sunday night. Two ladies gave their testimonies, and ice cream and various toppings were served later.
Ted Battles attended the Guy school reunion Saturday.
Gale Garrison visited Frank and Marvell Hardy at Republican on Wednesday.
Joe Graham of Conway visited Joe and Brenda Ball Thursday. Joe had attended the funeral of Tommy Watson and went by to see the Balls. Joe knew them when he attended school at White Hall in the late 60s and early 70s.
Rachel, Roman and Malachi Powell of Kansas City, Missouri, spent several days last week with Kelly and Nona Glover and other relatives in the area.
Micah was on a trip to Israel.
Sunday visitors of Kelly and Nona Glover for a fish fry were Rachel, Roman and Malachi Powell of Kansas City, Missouri; Carter, Amanda and Lida Bell Mayo of Center Ridge; and Barbara Glover.
