Make plans and rearrange your schedule to join us. This is going to be a great time and it’s going to pay out big time. Come join us and help celebrate the memory of a great man. The Clark Stevenson Memorial Golf Tournament in Indian Hills on June 24 at 9 a.m. is a $150 2-man scramble.

