Guy news
Make plans and rearrange your schedule to join us. This is going to be a great time and it’s going to pay out big time. Come join us and help celebrate the memory of a great man. The Clark Stevenson Memorial Golf Tournament in Indian Hills on June 24 at 9 a.m. is a $150 2-man scramble.
Shout out to our Guy-Perkins Elementary T-Birds BX3 team. One of their BX3 S.M.A.R.T goals was to create a behavior consequences flow chart. After the development and implementation of this chart, the school has seen a decrease in problem behaviors and office discipline referrals. This chart has also been shared across the state and has been a valuable resource for other schools. Way to go, team.
Drew Dollar of Guy signed his letter of intent at Guy-Perkins High School to rodeo for the men’s team. He will be competing in the team, roping and calf roping. His parents are Nikki and Doc Dollar. Doc is an alumni of SAU and the rodeo program. We’re excited to have another second-generation cowboy on the team.
We have several still sick in the community. Please keep the following in prayers: Sandy Dowdy, Susan Woods, Rick Gronke and Mr. Murry and his family, as he passed away this week.
The Guy PTO will be having its annual yard sale soon, so start cleaning out your stuff to take to them. All proceeds go to the PTO. They furnish all school supplies for our students. Also they take of our teachers and staff, too. Support your school. Please send me news.
– Brenda Dowdy
Horseshoe Mountain news
Homecoming was celebrated at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bethlehem has been serving the Horseshoe Mountain and Shady Grove Communities for 132 years. Bethlehem was established as a church in May of 1891. The services started at 10 a.m. with beautiful congregational and special music. During the worship hour, Martin Jameson preached the morning message, titled “The Answer to Life’s Most Important Question” from Acts 16:25-34. Bro. Danny Fagala, Lori Reynolds, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Caleb Harvison, Jimmie Decker and Shiloh Maxwell were in charge of the music. Tanner Betts gave the announcements. A potluck lunch was served after the service.
Bethlehem Baptist Church VBS (STELLAR- Shine Jesus’ Light) will take place June 25-29 from 6-8 p.m. for ages 3-sixth grade. On-line registration is available at bethlehembc.info.
Gale Garrison and Linda Carter of Greenbrier attended the funeral for Josh Dade at Rosewood Funeral Home near Vilonia on Thursday.
We extend sympathy to the family of Ruby Nell Browning Pallmer, who passed away recently at the age of 95. She was raised in the Bono community. Her memorial service was Saturday at Bono Baptist Church.
We extend sympathy to the family of Robbie Murry, who passed away on Tuesday while on vacation at the Ark in Kentucky. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. His visitation and funeral were at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Friday night and Saturday. Burial was in Bethlehem Cemetery. Lunch was served in the Bethlehem FLC for family and friends.
Jerry and Carolyn Terry attended the Terry Reunion at Booneville on Saturday. The reunion honors the family of William George and Martha Jane Terry. There were 11 children with four living with the oldest 90 years old. About 200 people attended the reunion.
The Bethlehem Baptist Church Youth Group enjoyed a Buffalo River Float trip on Saturday.
– Gale Garrison
