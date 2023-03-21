Horseshoe Mountain news
Rev. Chase Roberts preached the morning message titled “Behind Enemy Lines” from Numbers 22-24 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday. George Harvison, Mitchell Reynolds, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Gabe Decker, Cole Krisell and Amanda Hall were in charge of the music.
Calvin and Charlotte Davis were honored with a come and go reception at the Bethlehem FLC Sunday afternoon with a large crowd attending. A beautiful cake was served with their picture on it was served along with various other cakes, dips, chips and crackers, punch, tea and lemon-flavored water. The Davises will move later to live in Texas closer to their daughters.
Chase and Gavin Roberts and their families arrived last Thursday from Morgan, Utah, to spend a few days.
Chase and Gavin too part in Neal Burcham’s wedding on Friday. Saturday afternoon about 30 friends and family gathered in the home of George and Kristy Roberts for fun, food and fellowship. Sunday morning, Chase delivered the sermon at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Sunday evening, Chase and Gavin spoke to the G3 group.
The Easter Eggstravaganza will be at 6 p.m. April 2. It will be a fun night of games, food, prizes and an egg hunt.
