Guy news
Remember, early voting starts next week. It is your right to early vote or vote on Election Day.
Fall is here today and this week. We got about 3 inches of rain or more, that was well needed. There is still a burn ban so be careful out there mowing your yard and watch about throwing those nasty lit cigarettes out the windows.
Prayers for the following: Joyce Jones and family, Dwight and Sharon Rimmer, Johnny Carroll and Sharon Rimmer, Carl Baker and family, Jimmy and Merle Thomas, GW and Patsy Pool, William and Peggy Smith, Jumpy and Donita Hartwick and Sandy Dowdy. I heard from the specialist on Sandy; she will have a nuclear IV cat scan this Friday to see what the plan is. Thanks in advance for prayers for each of the above listed.
On Oct. 29, the Guy Police Department is sponsoring a Chili Cook off, Trunk and Treat decorating contest, cake walk and other activities at the Guy City Park. They’re inviting everyone to come. Check out forms for contests at Guy City Hall.
Happy birthday to Steve Wilson, Tammy Dawn, Mode Patton and Sara Ellington this week.
Congratulations to John Hutchcraft for the dedication of 50 years of coaching and the recognition that the basketball court was named after him at the Thunderbird Stadium at the blue and gold game last Friday night.
If you have any news, birthdays or anniversaries, just let me know.
Congratulations to Morgan Hooten on the new arrival to her family. That makes Joyce Jones a great grandma again. Robin a grandma again. But what joy that little one will bring to all of them.
Phoenix Bearden visited Bessie and Rick Bearden this past weekend.
Dean Bryant and I visited with Jumpy Hartwick and Tony and Alli Hartwick last week. We also visited with Jimmy Thomas twice last week.
Have a great week. Remember to not drink, text and drive. Those big old yellow buses are running. When those flashing lights and red stop sign are on, stop. Do not pass. That means in all five lanes on Highway 65.
– Brenda Dowdy
Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “The Folly of Opposing God” from I Samuel 18:17-30 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday.
Brian, George, and Caleb Harvison, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, and Jimmie Decker were in charge of the music.
I need to correct a post from last week. Mattox Higgins celebrated his 8th birthday recently instead of his 7th birthday.
Seth McGee recently moved to Morgan, Utah to serve with Chase and Gavin Roberts in the Morgan Grace Church.
A baby shower was held Sunday afternoon in the Bethlehem Family Life Center for Cole, Emily and Wade Krisell. They received many useful gifts.
Robin Clark, Gail Farris, Gale Garrison and Nancy White attended the Greenbrier District WMA meeting at Friendship Baptist Church at Republican on Thursday.
Bethlehem Baptist Church will be hosting a Fall Tailgate Party at 6 p.m. Oct. 30. There will be games, door prizes, corn dogs, candy and a hayride.
We extend sympathy to the families of June Johnson and Janette Brown Swain.
– Gale Garrison
