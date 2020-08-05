Horseshoe Mountain news
On Sunday, July 26, Martin Jameson preached the morning message “The High Cost of Faithfulness” from Acts 6:8-7:60, at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Bro. Danny and Kaylen Fagala, Sara, Natalie and Axle Havens, Rebecca Decker, Amanda Hall, Josh Barnes and Seth McGee were in charge of the music. The Havens Family presented special music entitled “Take Me Home.”
On Sunday. Aug. 2, Jameson preached the morning message “Persecution from Two Perspectives” from Acts 8:1-8. Bro. Danny and Kaylen Fagala, Kelsey Sandefur, Ginnie and Seth McGee, Sara Havens, Jimmie Decker, and Josh Barnes were in charge of the music. Special music entitled “The Blessing” was presented by Ginnie McGee, Kaylen Fagala, and Kelsey Sandefur.
Greenbrier High School 2020 graduates from our community not previously named are Staven Hicks-Love, son of Mike Love and AdriAnn Hicks, and Bryce Patterson, son of Danny and Jennifer Patterson.
Kelly and Nona Glover and Amanda Mayo of Guy spent the weekend with Jo Hankins Hall at Waverly, Tennessee. Janet and Taylor Hall of Clarksville, Tennessee, also visited with the family.
Fred Wiedower of Conway, cousin of Gale and Carl Garrison, recently received the Newman Ramsay Award for excellence in the field of football officiating.
Don and Robin Clark, Matt, Danielle, Maddox and Avery Higgins, Allen and Valari Bristol, Marc, Leslie, Spencer, Addie and Chase Burrows made a trip to Gulf Shores, Alabama, July 25-Aug. 1, COVID-style. They spent time on the beach and in the condo playing games and watching movies. They had beautiful weather most of the week and enjoyed delicious takeout seafood. The Higgins family stopped off at the USS Alabama Battleship and Memorial Park in Mobile, Alabama.
Lori and Haley Reynolds and Mallori Kunkel hosted a summer birthday celebration for Linda Roberts, Travis Kunkel, and Terry Reynolds Sunday night at the Reynolds home.
We extend sympathy to the families of William Dennis White of Quitman, Scotty Parsons and Archie Pilgrim who passed away recently.
Guy news
Please keep the following in your prayers: Sherry and David Mcpherson (David is still in ICU) at the time of this writing, Albert Woids, Teresea and Paul Hicks, Diane Hudson McEntire, Glynnadean McGinity, David Stevenson, who is doing great and is home now, and Clark Stevenson.
My grandchildren came and spent last Friday night with me. Nothing like spending time with them.
Thank you Britten Hays for coming up and painting my swing for me – looks great too.
The Guy Perkins School will be starting back on Aug. 24. Please everybody, wear your masks and wash those hands. It’s for your protection as well as others too.
Congratulations to Logan and Paige Ferrel on their wedding shower last Sunday at the Mt. Olive Church.
Have a great week. Remember your families and keep in touch – we are not promised a tomorrow. I miss my mom a lot. I know I will see her again one day.
