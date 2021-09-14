Guy news
By Brenda Dowdy
School has started and yes COVID has hit the schools. Please stop when you see that big yellow bus stopped with flashing lights and stop signs out. It is the law to stop when you meet a bus and behind a bus, which means all lanes.
Prayers for Emory Thorn, she is in the hospital with pneumonia. Lots of people are sick with COVID too. Please wear your mask and get the vaccination to protect you and others. Todd Watkins is home from hospital. Cary Dean Wilson is still in hospital. These people need our urgent prayers.
The first week of school was a success. I saw where Dr. Fisher gave each teacher encouraging letter with flowers for a good week. I’m glad to see he has shown his appreciation to them.
It is coming in October, Sparks in the Park at Guy City Park, the first Saturday of October. There will be two bands — one of which will be our hometown boys, The Thorn’s featuring lead singer Randy Thorn. There will be lots of venders, a car show, crafts, corn hole tournament and more. Concessions run by our school PTO. The best musical fireworks display ever put on by Jeff Glover and Brett Glover. They have a Facebook page if you would like to help with expenses. There will be a $6 gate fee. It takes money to do things like this; these guys have done fireworks for years on the Fourth of July free to everyone. You have no idea how much it cost to do a fireworks show that you will see. The Guy Perkins PTO will be doing the concession stand, and there will be a bouncy house for children, lots of venders of all kinds will be there.
Please keep the following in your prayers: Robbie Mode Ward, Joe Watkins, the family of Viola Mode she passed away last week. I know there are many people out there sick, you can help by wearing your mask.
Guy Perkins school celebrated Grandparents Day with a parade of all grandparents in their cars all decorated up for their grandchildren to see. What a great way to celebrate. Each grandparent got a Thunderbird cookie.
I have some fun stuff to tell you about next week. So be sure and read next week. Have a safe week. Send news to me. Thank you to everyone who reads Community Corner.
Horseshoe Mountain news
By Gale Garrison
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "Living the Good Life" from Proverbs 12:1-7 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Seth McGee, Caleb Harvison, Madelyn Jameson and Jessica Farris were in charge of the music. Larry Bonnema spoke on the work of the Gideons.
Josh Aich and Nathan Blaylock accompanied Butch and Stephanie Beaty to Fayetteville on Saturday to attend the Arkansas/Texas football game.
Remy Grace Reynolds celebrated her first birthday Saturday at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Family Life Center with presents, cake and ice cream and lots of babies playing. Remy turned 1 on Sept. 13.
George and Kristy Roberts, Bill and JoAnn Townsend spent several days with Gavin, Haley, William and Finley Roberts in Morgan, Utah, and Chase, Becky, Davy, Elizabeth, and Boone Roberts in Midway, Utah. George was there a few days longer Grouse hunting.
At Midway, Utah, George and Bill celebrated their birthdays. George and Bill's grands and great grands planned a birthday party for them. They also attended a football game where Chase coaches and also attended Morgan Grace Baptist Church in Morgan.
The following was posted on Facebook by Hazel Love so I can't take any credit for this. I asked her permission to use this in the Horseshoe Mountain column. She gave me the OK to use it:
"Where do I start? The events at the Greenbrier football game were absolutely breathtaking and soul shaking. Beginning with the Student train led by beautiful Clydesdale horses. Pregame, our own Olympic Medalist, Kaylee Browning, leading the presentation of the giant flag, carried by the Jr Hi Football team. The prayer, pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem, and the breathtaking flyover by the Bulldogs. There were 13 flag draped chairs in memory of those killed in Afghanistan. The coin toss by A WWII/Korean War Veteran. Active duty, veterans and First Responders were recognized. Fans were dressed in patriotic apparel. A time when we all came together as one. Of course, the top off was GB beating Arkadelphia in A hard played, nail biting game. My personal thanks to all who had any part in making this A night to remember. Proud to be A Panther fan. And it was great to get to attend A game after A year's hiatus. Forgot, the stunning fireworks."
