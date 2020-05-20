Guy news
Hope everyone is being safe and wearing their masks. I know the doors are all open for people to go into stores and restaurants but I’m still going to be cautious. I can’t afford to get sick because of my age and because of Sandy.
Sandy’s health is not as good as it was last year. She is tough. it breaks my heart to see her going downhill but she is a very strong person. Please keep her in your prayers.
Jeanne Glover has pneumonia and is in ICU. Please keep her family and her in your prayers.
School is out. Congratulations for all the seniors. This is your year to make a difference, and I am so proud of each of you. You have your goals and will meet each of them – go Thunderbirds Seniors 2020. You Rock.
Gayle Tuten and June Brown recently visited their sister Oada May in Wichita, Kansas. They had a great visit. Bonnie Shaw has recently been in the hospital. She is presently at home now. Keep her in prayers.
Dean Bryant recently had dinner guests at her home last Sunday. Guests attending were her children, Marty and Debbie, Joe and Cathy, Cherri and Kenneth and Dave and Patty.
Happy late anniversary to Charlene and Mickey Fortner.
Holly Godwin’s daughter, Carmen, is visiting her for a while. Welcome home Carmen. I know your mom is thrilled your here.
Please keep Albert Woods in prayers. Albert is not doing well.
Send me news. Need news every week. Have a great week, be safe and look out for the elderly and those that cannot afford to get this virus. Think of others and help those in need.
