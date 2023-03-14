Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "Divine Intervention" from I Samuel 27:1-4; 28:1-2 and 29:1-3 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Audrey Farris, Caleb Harvison and Cole Krisell were in charge of the music.
On March 6, several of the Roberts family celebrated the birthday of Sandra Roberts Bradberry by attending the Jesus Revolution movie in Conway. Those attending were Danny and Linda Roberts, Martha Wilcox, Leta Kirkland and Sandra Bradberry.
Bethlehem Baptist Church invites everyone to come and share a special time as we show our love and appreciation for all that Calvin and Charlotte Davis have done for our church, community and their dedication to the Bethlehem Food Pantry. This will take place from 2-4 p.m. March 19 in the Bethlehem FLC.
Our Easter Service will take place at 11 a.m. on April 9. There will be no Sunday School or Gathering.
On Saturday morning, Antioch Baptist Church hosted a come and go wedding shower for Reese Hammontree and Ansley Neville. Ansley's family and Linda Roberts' best friend Peggy and her daughter, Lisa, all from Texas attended. Reese and Ansley will wed in May in Midlothian, Texas.
Gale Garrison, Mandy and Amaris Talley from this area attended a baby shower for Jordan Spotts Owen at the home of Anna Ruth Kennedy Sunday afternoon.
We extend sympathy to the families of Bessie Bearden, Lessie Glover, and Gary Arnett.
